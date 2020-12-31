MSSU's annual MLK Day event goes virtual

The 21st annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration presented by Missouri Southern State University will be offered virtually this year.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18. This year’s theme is “A Call to Action ... What Are You Doing for Others?”
The keynote speaker will be Nimrod Chapel Jr., president of the Missouri State Conference of the NAACP, the nation’s oldest civil rights organization. A variety of musical performances will also be featured, including Terrence Scott, the Unity Baptist youth choir and a trio from Kansas City. Service awards will be presented to a student and an on-campus group, and there also will be a community service photo display and a tribute to King.
“Due to COVID-19 restrictions and our goal of keeping our community members, students and campus employees safe, the free event will be completely virtual,” said Shonte Clay-Fulgham, Missouri Southern’s coordinator of athletic sponsorship and sales and chair of the event. “This will allow people to safely join us from anywhere and for unlimited attendance.”
All sponsorship dollars and donations collected for the event will go to:
• Diversity and inclusion programs at Missouri Southern. Programs include speakers, trainings, seminars and other events.
• The International Student Emergency Fund, which was created as an ongoing resource to meet the needs of the university’s international students, including travel, scholarships and issues related to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
• The Lion Co-op, an on-campus pantry that provides food, toiletries and other necessities to students and staff in need.
To watch the program via Zoom, go to https://zoom.us/j/96119130475 and enter 712339 as the passcode. Digital programs will be available to download.
Details: mssu.edu/president/martin-luther-king.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.