Missouri Southern State University’s Lion Co-op, a food pantry for the campus community, is expanding to offer a scholarship program designed to close the hunger gap for food-insecure students who live off campus and have financial need.
Groceries to Graduates will be offered next spring to 10 to 15 upperclassmen who have earned at least 90 credit hours and need financial assistance. Each recipient will receive tokens that can be used like cash to purchase fresh foods at the Webb City Farmers Market.
“One of our goals has always been to be more than just a food pantry,” faculty member Megan Bever said in a statement. “Our bigger goal academically is to look at ways that food insecurity and higher education are intertwined."
