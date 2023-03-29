MSSU Choir

Missouri Southern State University choral students rehearse "Lux Aeterna" on Wednesday at the university. The Saturday night concert will be the first to be presented in the renovated Taylor Performing Arts Center. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

It's been a while since Taylor Performing Arts Center was able to host concerts or performances at Missouri Southern State University.

For several years, fixing up the performing arts center was a priority of the university. Now, the facility is largely good to go for some events.

One of the first concerts to be staged in the performing arts center is coming up soon. Learn more in a story from Joe Hadsall at joplinglobe.com and in Thursday's print edition.

We'll also bring you:

  • Our new Arts & Entertainment page, where you'll find a rundown of things to do this weekend.
  • A weather forecast for Friday.
  • Details about deadlines coming up for some grant programs.

Have a nice Wednesday evening.

Tags

Trending Video

Emily Younker is the managing editor at the Joplin Globe, where she has worked since 2009. Contact: eyounker@joplinglobe.com.