It's been a while since Taylor Performing Arts Center was able to host concerts or performances at Missouri Southern State University.
For several years, fixing up the performing arts center was a priority of the university. Now, the facility is largely good to go for some events.
One of the first concerts to be staged in the performing arts center is coming up soon. Learn more in a story from Joe Hadsall at joplinglobe.com and in Thursday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- Our new Arts & Entertainment page, where you'll find a rundown of things to do this weekend.
- A weather forecast for Friday.
- Details about deadlines coming up for some grant programs.
Have a nice Wednesday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.