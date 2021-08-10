What do you like about Missouri?
Whitney McNelly
Joplin
"Missouri is fantastic. I love that we have Kansas City and St. Louis. The arch is a favorite of our family's and the City Museum in St. Louis. Kansas City is a great place for our family to visit. We're just big fans," of the state.
Jane Savage
Granby
"I think its about family and the old values, the things that I grew up with my mom and people sharing, and neighbors coming out."
Jade Savage
Joplin
"I think the weather. It's a good balance of weather. You have some snow and also have really hot days and also have very cool days."
Patrick Tuttle
Joplin
"My go to place in Missouri would be Hermann. We like the wine country up there. It's a totally different piece of Missouri."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.