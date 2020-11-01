MIAMI, Okla. — Ottawa County voters on Tuesday will help decide who occupies the White House for the next four years, but they will also cast ballots in races for local, state and other federal offices.
Voters will go to the polls to make decisions on the county sheriff’s office as well as the District 2 seat on the County Commission. Other key decisions will center on a U.S. Senate race, a state corporation commissioner race and two state questions.
County Sheriff
Voters will decide who helms the county’s primary law enforcement agency as current Sheriff Jeremy Floyd, a Republican, squares off with Democrat challenger David Dean.
• Floyd, 43, was elected sheriff four years ago this month, defeating incumbent Sheriff Derek Derwin with 51.3% of the vote. Floyd was the first Republican to be elected sheriff in Ottawa County since 1942. The sheriff, of rural Commerce, graduated from Commerce High School and later attended Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College and Missouri Southern State University in Joplin before graduating in 2015 from the Central Christian College of Kansas in McPherson with a degree in criminal justice/law enforcement administration in 2014. He was also a criminal justice adviser/instructor from 2014 through 2016 there. He is a member of the National Sheriffs' Academy, which provides police training for sheriffs and their deputies nationwide.
• Dean, 51, a resident of rural Ottawa County, worked as a Miami Police Department officer from 1996 to 2011 and a detective from 2011 to 2019. He received criminal justice degrees from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in 1994 and Missouri Southern State University in 2013. He graduated from Commerce High School in 1987. Dean was enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1988 to 1992 — serving in both Desert Shield and Desert Storm — as well as the U.S. Marines Corps Forces Reserve from 2005 to 2007, serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom in Fallujah. He was also a drill corporal for the Labette Congressional Conservation Camp in Oswego, Kansas, for two years, rehabilitating juvenile and adult criminal offenders.
County Commission
In the race for the District 2 seat on the Ottawa County Commission, incumbent Chad Masterson, a Democrat who has held the seat since 2017, will face a challenge by Republican Steve Chasteen.
• Masterson, 55, who defeated opponent Cody Brecheisener for the Democratic nomination last summer, is a lifelong resident of Ottawa County who lives in rural Wyandotte. He attended Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, where he studied industrial arts technology. He currently serves on the Northeast Workforce Development Board and also serves as a board director for the Grand Gateway Economic Development Association, based in Big Cabin.
• Chasteen, 46, of Miami, is making his first bid for an elected office. He has owned a general contractor construction company for 25 years. He received a tunneling and heavy civil construction technical certification from the Colorado School of Mines. He’s part of a fifth-generation family in Ottawa County and has lived on his current ranch for several years.
Commerce Mayor
A new mayor will be chosen in Commerce, Oklahoma, on Tuesday following former Mayor Michael Hart’s resignation in June to assume duties as the city’s administrator. Four candidates are vying for the nonpartisan post: Danny Crafton Jr., Kenneth L. Leggett Jr., Elijah Redden and Jackie Smith.
U.S. Senate
Voters will also go to the polls to decide whether incumbent U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, former Tulsa mayor, retains the seat he first won in 1994. He is being challenged by Democrat Abby Broyles, Libertarian Robert Murphy and independent candidates Joan Farr and A.D. Nesbit.
• Inhofe, 85, in a four-way Republican primary race in June received an overwhelming margin over his closest challenger, J.J. Stitt — commanding 74% of the vote. This will be a bid for a fifth term in the U.S. Senate representing the Sooner state. He served in the United States Army from 1957 to 1958. He then was elected to the Oklahoma House of Representatives, serving from 1967 to 1969. He was elected to the Oklahoma state Senate in 1968 and served in that position until 1977. During his time in the Senate, Inhofe earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Tulsa in 1973. Inhofe served as mayor of Tulsa from 1978 to 1984. He then served in the U.S. House from 1987 until his election to the U.S. Senate in 1994 in a special election. He is completing his fourth full six-year term.
• Broyles, 30, won the Democratic primary for the Senate post by garnering 60% of the vote on June 30. She is an Oklahoma City resident and earned a bachelor's degree from California Baptist University and a juris doctorate from Oklahoma City University School of Law. Broyles' career experience includes working as an attorney and as an award-winning television journalist with KFOR television in Oklahoma City.
• The Libertarian nominee, Murphy, lives in Norman, while independent Farr is from Tulsa and Nesbit, another independent, is from Ada.
Corporation Commission
Voters will also decide if incumbent Corporation Commission member Todd Hiett, a Republican, retains his seat alongside Bob Anthony and Dana Murphy, whose duties are to regulate oil and gas drilling, utilities and telephone companies. His only challenger is the Libertarian Party nominee, Todd Hagopian, of Bixby.
Hiett, 53, who serves as the current panel chairman, rolled past his only primary opponent with 75% of the vote in June. Hiett, who has been on the commission since 2014 and chairman since 2019, has substantial elective-office experience, having been first elected to the state Legislature in 1994 at just 27 years old.
State Questions
The fate of two state questions — No. 805 and No. 814 — will be decided by voters on Tuesday.
• No. 805: Under current Oklahoma law, convicted felons with previous felony convictions can be given longer or harsher sentences. If approved, SQ No. 805 would change that — applying only to violent felons. Individuals convicted of a nonviolent felony and with no previous violent felony convictions would not be given special sentences for repeat offenses. Rather, they would receive standard sentences as laid out in state law and determined by a judge. Proponents say SQ 805's passage would reduce the state's prison population by nearly 9% by 2030, saving taxpayers $27 million annually.
• No. 814: In 1998, the Master Settlement Agreement was established when Oklahoma joined 45 other states in settling lawsuits with tobacco companies concerning expenses treating tobacco-related illnesses. Two years later, Oklahoma voters agreed to constitutionally protect these annual MSA payments by placing 75% of the annual total into a public trust, called the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust — used, among other things, to fund health-related research and to prevent smoking and tobacco use. The remaining 25% went into the Tobacco Settlement Fund, from which the state Legislature and the state's attorney general's office can dip into to help out with their annual budgets. If passed, SQ No. 814 would simply reverse those percentages, with 25% of the annual funds going into TSET, and 75% earmarked for the TSF, where legislators could use the funds (around $40 million) to secure matching federal funds for the state's recently expanded Medicaid program.
