CARTHAGE, Mo. — Municipal and school elections on Tuesday will feature races in several communities in Jasper County.
Some positions are uncontested, but races are underway in Carterville, Jasper and Sarcoxie.
CartervilleCity CouncilFor Carterville council, Ward 1 incumbent Warren Myers faces challenger Chris Moore, while Ward 2 incumbent Judy Martin is being challenged by Terri Aterburn.
For Ward 3, incumbent Larry Wald is being challenged by Justin Lawson. For Ward 4, incumbent Brenda Cupp is being challenged by Allison Pendergrass.
JASPER
City postsIn Jasper, Mayor Amy Sisseck is being challenged by Becky Elliott for the two-year term.
In the East Ward, incumbent Councilman Mike Sisseck is being challenged by Candi Porter and Kathy Fall for the two-year term. In the West Ward, incumbent Mary Weng is being challenged by Robert Baldwin.
Board of EducationFor the Jasper School Board, incumbents Jessica Case and Andy Neher are being challenged by Mindy Green and Russell Dintaman in the race for the three open seats.
SARCOXIE
Board of Education Five candidates are running for three open seats on the Sarcoxie Board of Education. Each seat carries a three-year term. Incumbents Candi Bowman and James “JT” Roberson are being challenged by Josh Phillips, Jesse Bremer and Eugene Meyer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.