MONETT, Mo. — The Cox Monett Hospital Auxiliary is planning its annual mum sale, which will start at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, and run until the plants are sold out.
Mums will be sold at two locations: Cox Monett Hospital, 1000 E. Highway 60, and First State Bank, 106 E. Cleveland Ave. in Monett.
The sale will feature a variety of colors. Cost per mum is $15.
Proceeds will benefit the auxiliary’s fund to purchase new equipment for the hospital.
“We look forward to this sale every year because our vendor supplies us with large, hardy and vibrant plants that are just beautiful,” said Angela Long, coordinator of volunteer services, in a statement. “When mums are purchased from the Cox Monett Auxiliary, our community is supporting local health care, which benefits all of us.”
Details: 417-354-1404.
