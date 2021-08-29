STELLA, Mo. — Sandra Pemberton isn’t worried about using a timeline to paint history.
“I’ve seen murals arranged in a timeline, and this isn’t that,” Pemberton said of her current creation. “This is like if different points of history collided at once.”
From buildings that no longer exist to buildings that have been altered, from horse and buggies to Ford Fairlanes, plenty of historic moments are depicted in the mural Pemberton is painting on the side of a storm shelter near Veterans Memorial Park at Carter and Ozark streets in Stella.
Even more than moments, it features people in Stella’s history.
On one end is Clarence Cardwell, the namesake doctor of the Cardwell Memorial Osteopathic Hospital, with a nurse and a newly delivered baby. On the other is Moses Eagle, the founder of Stella, and the granddaughter who inspired the town’s name.
Inside the “window” of the mural will be even more people once Pemberton is finished. Instead of a timeline, a pictogram will help identify the mural’s notables.
Progress will pick up now. After about a month of work, Pemberton is ready to move on to detailing, a process she says will be finished in about a week and a half.
This is one of the most detailed exterior murals she’s painted to date, but the project excites her more than others — it’s in her wheelhouse.
“It’s kind of exciting for me, because I get to put lots of people in there,” said Pemberton, who has completed numerous interior private works and commercial exterior projects. “People are what I paint the most, so that tie-in is pretty exciting.”
The project was commissioned and funded by the Newton County Tourism Council, a group that for the last 16 years has used murals to bring attention to each of the county’s communities.
The council had tried traditional means of boosting tourism but found following in the footsteps of Neosho native Thomas Hart Benton to be more fulfilling. It shifted to exclusively creating murals across the county, said Steve Roark, president of the council.
“When we started this 16 years ago, we decided to make brochures and attend different festivals to promote the county,” Roark said. “That didn’t last long because it was ineffective.”
Murals are historical paintings that tell an area’s story, Roark said. It has funded the creation of more than 25 murals across the county, including ones in Neosho First United Methodist Church and one in Neosho’s City Hall that were painted by Anthony Benton Gude, Benton’s grandson.
Three other murals in Neosho are the focus of a restoration effort.
The Neosho Arts Council has passed the 40% mark in a capital campaign to raise $40,000. That money would be used to repair and restore three murals around the city, two of which are downtown:
• A mural originally painted in 1939 by Duard Marshall, a student of Benton’s. Now hanging in the Neosho Newton County Library, the mural originally hung in the Neosho Municipal Auditorium.
• An outdoor mural on a former Safeway building that faces Big Spring Park. The mosaic mural was built in 1965 by Lawrence Sanchez Jr.
• A mural, also by Sanchez, formerly displayed at the Rocketdyne plant that is now on display at Crowder College.
Sarah Serio, president of the council, said work is hoped to begin soon, but that hangs on availability, weather and other factors.
“The goal is to get work started as soon as possible,” Serio said. “It’s a very large project that’s actually three separate projects in one. We’d like to have them all done within a year.”
