Two women are being held on arson and murder charges in the death of 68-year-old David Crowder, who was trapped in a house fire a week ago in Joplin.
Joplin police say Elizabeth M. Baez, 39, of Joplin, and Tiffany A. Lukasiewicz, 39, of Pittsburg, Kansas, were arrested and charged Thursday with second-degree murder, first-degree arson and first-degree domestic assault. They were being held without bond Thursday night at the Joplin City Jail.
Crowder died in a fire reported at 3:42 a.m. Dec. 4 at 1730 S. Picher Ave. Firefighters arriving at the single-story house encountered heavy smoke coming from the residence with flames showing inside and were told an occupant was trapped.
Firefighters pulled Crowder from the house and administered first aid. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
An autopsy conducted Monday at Frontier Forensics in Kansas City, Kansas, determined the cause of death was smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Joplin Police Department.
Police reported a week ago that two women found outside the house when firefighters arrived also had injuries and were taken to a hospital. One was listed in critical condition and the other as stable. Their names had not been released while the fire remained under investigation.
A news release issued late Thursday afternoon announcing the arrests of Baez and Lukasiewicz did not clarify if they were the two women injured. Efforts to contact a police spokesman for clarification and for further details were unsuccessful.
