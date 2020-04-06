PITTSBURG, Kan. — A Pittsburg man is in custody on first-degree murder charges after purportedly shooting and killing his father Sunday night.
Crawford County Sheriff Danny Smith said Michael J. Woodson, 29, called 911 at 9:51 p.m. to report that he had just shot his father inside their home on the 1300 block of West Atkinson Street on the northwest side of Pittsburg.
Deputies found David M. Buckley, 53, dead inside the residence when they arrived, and his son was taken into custody without incident.
"He was actually outside waiting," the sheriff told the Globe.
Smith declined to say how many times the father had been shot or with what type of gun. He said the father and son were the only ones present at the time. What led to the shooting remains under investigation, the sheriff said.
"That's one of the things we're still trying to figure out — what the motive was," Smith said.
An autopsy is being scheduled with Frontier Forensics in Kansas City, Kansas.
