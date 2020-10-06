COVID-19 has delayed many things this year. Today in the newsroom, we learned that the pandemic will delay justice.
Stephen Thompson, 59, was supposed to go to trial next week on several charges related to the 2015 shotgun slaying of Carissa Gerard and wounding of his estranged wife, Kristina Thompson. Thompson faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree domestic assault and two counse of armed criminal action.
Because of COVID-19, his trial has been delayed by almost a year. The reason for that delay, and more about the case, will be featured in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and on joplinglobe.com. Our coverage tomorrow will also include reports about:
- An update on a 2016 shooting spree where a man injured five people and two dogs.
- The 50th anniversary of a Kansas program that helps increase community vitality.
- The city of Neosho starting work to fix flooding issues with the help of a CDBG grant.
Keep enjoying this wonderful weather, and have a relaxing evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.