The sights and sounds of the past met the present Saturday as people gathered for the sesquicentennial of one of Joplin’s oldest neighborhoods.
Members of Historic Murphysburg Preservation and Joplin Historical Neighborhoods united to celebrate Murphysburg’s 150th anniversary and the rehabilitation and future use of four Murphysburg properties: the Olivia Apartments at Fourth and Moffet, and the Schifferdecker, Zelleken and Rogers houses near Fourth and Sergeant.
The residential historic neighborhood, named after Patrick Murphy, marked the milestone birthday on Sept. 4, but organizers moved the celebration to the weekend following Labor Day.
The area, once known as Murphysburg, Missouri, was platted in 1871 along the west bank of Joplin Creek. It merged with Joplin City, the adjacent mining community on the east bank, creating the city of Joplin on March 23, 1873.
The district, which extends from Byers to Jackson avenues and from Second to Seventh streets, was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2015.
“It’s so exciting to see our neighbors and people come to our neighborhood,” said Paula Callihan, a member of Historic Murphysburg Preservation. “It’s a great neighborhood to be in.”
Callihan lives in the historic Thomas Connor-Nolan house at 106 Moffet, which was once her grandmother’s home. Being able to renovate the home, she said, is important because of the “sense of accomplishment” a person gets when bringing the home back to its former glory.
During Saturday’s anniversary celebration in the area of Second to Fifth streets on Sergeant Avenue, people in period clothing could be found providing information about the historical significance of the homes.
Music filled the three-block area as musicians from the Heartland Concert Band kicked off the festivities. Other groups taking part included The Sea Hollies, a local Joplin band specializing in Irish music, and the Blaskapelle community band from the German American Society of Tulsa.
The event also included a miniature train ride, horses from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Posse and Irish dancers. Everything was designed to represent a street fair of the past. It kicked off with a tribute to those lost during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, including a 21-gun salute.
“I love this type of community involvement,” said Lauren Robertson, a Joplin resident who attended with her family and friends. “We have a need for that in this area and I’m glad they pulled this together.”
Brad Belk, preservation director and curator for Joplin Historical Neighborhoods, said the event gave the group a chance to showcase the Schifferdecker and Zelleken homes through two architectural tours. Proceeds from the tours benefit the activities of the Historic Murphysburg District.
“We felt the need to be part of this great day to recognize the creation of this historic neighborhood,” Belk said. “We’re delighted to be part of it.”
The properties, once owned by Charles Schifferdecker and Edward Zelleken, are under renovation. When completed, the structures will become museums representing the early days of Joplin, Belk said.
Shawn Hull, a historian and member of the Joplin Downtown Alliance, attended the event with his family. He saw it as a way to celebrate the past as well as the renovations taking place throughout the historic district.
“This is a wonderful investment in the community,” Hull said, “providing an appreciation for our past, and the possibilities of preserving it for the future.”
Hull has taken a special interest in the Schifferdecker home, saying it’s “wonderful” to see new life brought into the structure.
“We’re so focused on building new stuff (that) we often forget the human scales available in walkable neighborhoods,” Hull said. “It’s nice to see after years of neglect, the time, money and investment in this part of town.”
Kimberly George-Spillers, the great-great-great-granddaughter of Joplin founder John Cox, just recently sold her home in the historic district. It previously belonged to her family since 1930.
She spent much of the festival sitting on the swing under a tree next to a home built by Thomas Lennan in the early 1900s, answering questions about the historic neighborhood.
