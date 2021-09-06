Today in the Globe newsroom we turned an eye toward local history.
Murphysburg Historic Preservation on Saturday will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the founding of what was then called Murphysburg (it would later join with Joplin). The event will feature plenty of activities, and celebrate the legacy of Patrick Murphy.
We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Joplin City Council considering the purchase of increased security for computer systems.
- The return of the Maple Leaf Parade in Carthage.
- The funeral for Simon Lindsey.
We hope you had a wonderful Labor Day holiday.
