Murphysburg

North Middle School students in this Globe file photograph  explore the classical architectural elements in a historic neighborhood in Joplin. Members of Historic Murphysburg Preservation Inc. and residents of the historic residential district on Saturday, Sept. 11, will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the founding of what then was the town of Murphysburg in September 1871. The celebration will be public. 

GLOBE FILE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the Globe newsroom we turned an eye toward local history.

Murphysburg Historic Preservation on Saturday will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the founding of what was then called Murphysburg (it would later join with Joplin). The event will feature plenty of activities, and celebrate the legacy of Patrick Murphy.

We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:

  • Joplin City Council considering the purchase of increased security for computer systems.
  • The return of the Maple Leaf Parade in Carthage.
  • The funeral for Simon Lindsey.

We hope you had a wonderful Labor Day holiday.

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.