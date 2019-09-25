There was agreement by the Joplin City Council on Tuesday night to fund the operating costs of the Joplin History and Mineral Museum one more year while an attempt is made for the museum boards to find a way to conduct fundraising or find more funding elsewhere.
The extent of city funding has been an issue for several years, with one council member, Ryan Stanley, being vocal about the city’s practice of paying for museum operations.
This year the museum’s executive director, Chris Wiseman, asked for $190,131, the same amount as last year. With the city paying for utilities and maintenance as well as giving the money to cover employee wages and benefits, the cost for 2018 totaled $219,592, according to city documents. Over the past 10 years, the city has spent from about $203,000 to $247,000 a year for the museum to operate.
But Stanley said that while he thinks that having a healthy museum is important to the community, he wants the museum to become more self-sustaining.
There was discussion about the museum boards. There are two boards. One is the Joplin Historical Society, which owns some of the exhibits on the history side of the museum and is the fundraising arm that seeks donations from a private source. This year, more than $11,000 was provided by a donor to update the lobby of the building and make some repairs.
Councilman Phil Stinnett asked if the ore mineral specimens at the museum are owned by the city. He was told they are, as well as some of the historical exhibits, and a city-appointed governing board oversees those.
Stinnett asked the value of the ore collection. Wiseman said there has never been a formal appraisal but that it is insured for $2 million and could be worth much more. He said ore specimens from the Tri-State Mining District that boomed in this area in the late 1800s and early 1900s are the most sought-after type in the field of mineral collecting.
The governing board chairman, Bob Harrington, said the board is open to suggestions on fundraising or trying to find a partnership with some other community organization that has mutual interests.
Councilwoman Diane Reid Adams said she thinks the museum collections could be one of three legs of tourism in Joplin along with the future Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex and a Discovery Center or children’s museum that is in the planning stages.
Stanley said the city has cut off public assistance to other groups, such as the Downtown Joplin Alliance and the Wildcat Glades nature center.
“I keep saying create a fundraising arm (for the museum), and I’m not seeing any of that,” Stanley said. He said the governing board needs to come up with a way to change the funding for museum operations.
Harrington asked the council to approve funding for this year and give the board the year to come up with a plan.
Mayor Gary Shaw said that would be a step forward.
Stinnett asked Harrington if the governing board could get more done if it had more than five members. Harrington said it could.
Stanley said that if this year’s funding were approved, he wanted an update on the board’s status in at least six months.
A motion by Stinnett to grant the funding with a six-month report to come was approved by the council. The council also is to consider further action to enlarge the governing board.
The council also approved funding of $200,000 for the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce and $52,000 for its revamped and renamed regional economic development arm, MOKAN Partnership.
A request by Joplin Workshops Inc. for $13,000 in matching funds to buy a van for transportation of its workers was placed on hold while the workshop leaders await a decision on a grant application from another source.
The workshop provides jobs for developmentally disabled residents and must provide transportation for them to those jobs.
There also are discussions between Joplin Workshops representatives and the city on whether workshop clients could provide labor to weed flower gardens in city parks in exchange for the funding.
A solution is being sought to maintain the gardens after master gardener Sara Fisher, who led the effort to obtain the Landscapes of Resilience Butterfly Garden and Overlook feature at Cunningham Park, told the council at a previous meeting that herbicide use had twice killed that garden.
