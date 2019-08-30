NEVADA, Mo. — Native American contributions to U.S. military history will be recognized when a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian Institute makes its first-ever stop in Missouri at the Bushwhacker Museum in Nevada.
Through 16 historical panels, the exhibit tells the 250-year history of Native American men and women who have served in the United States military and who have participated in every major U.S. military encounter from the Revolutionary War to today’s conflicts in the Middle East.
Museum coordinator Will Tollerton said native Americans have served at a higher rate in proportion to their population than any other ethnic group in America, and added that the exhibit combines "two very important aspects of our local history here, both in the ongoing way we hope to honor all veterans, but specifically in remembering our native heritage. Here in Vernon County and in much of Missouri, we have a particular connection to the Osage Tribe, since they were residents in this territory."
The nearby Osage Village State Historic Site marks the location of a village that at its height contained 2,000 to 3,000 people. In the early 1800s, the Osage signed treaties giving up land in Missouri, and eventually were relocated to Oklahoma.
To introduce and kick-off the museum exhibition, William Meadows, professor of Native American Studies at Missouri State University in Springfield, will speak at an opening ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the Nevada Public Library annex, at the corner of Main and Walnut Streets.
Meadows has authored several books about Native Americans' service in the armed forces, including "The Comanche Code Talkers of World War II" and "Kiowa, Apache and Comanche Military Societies." He is currently at work on a book about World War I code talkers.
Veterans of Native American ancestry will also be on hand to give an address at the opening ceremony. Osage Nation member Michael Pahsetopah is scheduled to provide dance and storytelling performances during the closing ceremony on Oct. 6, Tollerton said.
The exhibition, "Patriot Nations: Native Americans in Our Nation's Armed Forces," can be viewed from Thursday, Sept. 5 through Sunday, Oct. 6 at the museum, 212 W. Walnut St.
More details about Patriot Nations can be found by visiting americanindian.si.edu/static/patriot-nations/.
Patriot Nations was produced by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian and made possible with support from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. The exhibit tour was brought to Nevada by the Missouri Humanities Council.
Bushwhacker Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; and other times by appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.