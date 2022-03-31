FRANKLIN, Kan. — The second quarterly exhibit at Miners Hall Museum, "Little Balkans Coal Camp: Arma," will open Friday and continue through June 26.
The exhibit will feature the history of the coal camp now known as Arma. Arma was incorporated as a city on May 18, 1909. Previously the city had been known as Rust, Armiton and Armacost, a small coal camp that was laid out in 1886. The city was named for William F. Armacost, one of the owners of most of the land north and east of the camp.
Admission to the museum is free; donations are accepted. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The museum is located at 701 S. Broadway in Franklin.
