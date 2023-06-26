FRANKLIN, Kan. — Miners Hall Museum is proceeding with its plan to move a historic walking dragline from a rural area of northeastern Cherokee County to the junction of Kansas Highway 47 and U.S. Highway 69, also known as Ginardi’s Corner, in the next few months.
The museum board and staff gathered Monday at the corner to sign a contract with Tilton and Son’s House Movers, from Carthage, to disassemble and move the 500-ton Page 618 dragline and set it up for public viewing at Ginardi’s Corner.
Derrick Tilton, with Tilton and Son’s House Movers, said it will likely take about 120 days to complete existing projects and take apart and prepare to move the dragline. Then it will take several more weeks to build a base for it and reassemble the mining machine.
Phyllis Bitner, a trustee of the Miners Hall Museum said three grants, totaling $587,000 from the Kansas Department of Tourism, the Patterson Family Foundation and the local John U. Parolo Educational Trust, will pay for the bulk of the moving and restoration costs.
“We feel like we’re at least three-quarters of the way to a finished project,” Bitner said. “We hope we can get it farther, but who knows? One day a piece of a two-by-four is $4, the next day it’s $8, so it’s really hard to anticipate what we’ll need. We’ve set up an endowment fund, and we’re telling people either donate directly to the museum or to the endowment fund. If we have enough money to get it all complete, any money left over will go into an endowment fund to preserve it for years to come.”
Bitner said the idea of moving the dragline to the location near the museum at Franklin came up in a conversation between herself and the dragline’s current owner, Wendell Wilkinson, in 2014.
“So here we are nine years later, and we’re just now finally getting to a point where it’s a reality,” Bitner said. “The whole Miners Hall Museum board is involved in this. and most of us were there this morning. Everyone has a big grin on our face, and we all think it’s going to be a big deal for the whole area.”
Bitner said research since the announcement that the museum had received those large grants back in December 2022 showed that Miners Hall will have the only walking dragline of any kind on public display in the United States.
Out of 18 that were ever built, this Page 618 is one of two that still exist. The other one is in a forested area in Pennsylvania and has trees growing through it.
This machine is called a walking dragline, meaning it “walks” on two huge “shoes” that are attached to legs on either side of the dragline. The legs and shoes are moved up and down in a circular motion and when they come down, they lift the base of the dragline a few feet off the ground and move it a couple of feet forward. Its boom is about 110 feet long.
