The Joplin City Council on Monday will get its first look at a recently conducted study of the Joplin History & Mining Museum and a proposed 10-year strategic plan for the facility, as well as its first look at the proposed budget for fiscal year 2024.
A 10-year strategic plan that was developed by consulting firm PGAV Destinations for the Joplin History & Mining Museum has been completed and details of that will be outlined.
Among the conclusions of the study are that the museum is in an isolated location and that many of the exhibits are disparate, although the staff is working to move the institution forward.
The museum is not serving the community as well as it could if it had a targeted message and could offer more exhibits and information telling Joplin’s story, according to the report.
The report states that there is support in the community for a museum that highlights Joplin’s rich history and illustrates the relevance of it to today’s life in the city.
In addition to the museum study, a budget proposal to be presented to the council estimates spending for the 2024 fiscal year at more than $179 million.
Revenue is expected to exceed those expenditures by about $6 million at a projected $185 million, according to a city staff report to be discussed at the work session.
Expenditures next year will be more than $29 million more than this year, which was budgeted at about $150 million. That is attributed to the costs to do some of the projects to be funded by the expected receipt of grant money from the American Rescue Plan Act and other grants.
Capital project costs will be 37% more than this year’s adopted budget, the result of the grant projects and the replacement of three firetrucks, according to the presentation documents.
An increase in revenue of about $58 million over the current budget year is expected to come from increased sales taxes and the use tax as well as the ARPA grants.
About $4.89 million of next year’s revenue is expected to come from the use tax that voters approved in 2021. The tax collections have exceeded what was expected, which was about $3.7 million. That money is designated for use on projects related to carrying out the goals of the 2020 strategic plan established by the council for community betterment.
Those include improving community appearance including public buildings and addressing declining neighborhoods. To do that, the city has hired six of seven new staff members needed for its planning, development and neighborhoods department and hired two park rangers to help people feel more comfortable in city parks. In addition, city wages have been increased, and union contracts with police and firefighters were agreed on to give raises of more 11% for public safety workers.
Total spending in the general fund, which pays for employee wages and benefits and capital costs to operate city offices and departments, is projected at slightly more than $40.3 million.
Time, place The City Council will meet at 5:45 p.m. Monday on the fifth floor of City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
