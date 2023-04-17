FRANKLIN, Kan. — The Miners Hall Museum will present “The Emergence of the Railroad in Rural Kansas — 1870 to present day” at 2 p.m. Sunday at the museum, 701 S. Broadway St.
Host Dick Rauniker will discuss the railroad in Southeast Kansas, focusing on its impact in McCune and Cherokee. Donations will be accepted.
The program is being presented in conjunction with the museum's quarterly exhibit, “Little Balkans Coal Camp — McCune," which is hosted by Rauniker and Morgan Blanchard-Zimmer.
Details: 620-347-4220.
