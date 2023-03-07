FRANKLIN, Kan. — The Miners Hall Museum, 701 S. Broadway, will present "Discover Your Treasure" at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The program will be presented by Dave Sorrick with special guest Janet Dermott-Baxter. Learn how to sort coins for appraisal with a Q&A session, and meet the artist who created "Abe, the CENTennial Pig" for the 2016 SEK Artfest.
The program is being presented in conjunction with the quarterly exhibit “Of Money and Metals: Doing Business in the Mining Era," hosted by Sorrick.
Admission is free and open to the public; donations will be accepted.
Details: 620-347-4220.
