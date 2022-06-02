GROVE, Okla. — The American Heritage Music Festival and Grand Lake National Fiddle Contest will kick off Thursday, June 9, and run through Saturday, June 11, at Wolf Creek Park and Snider’s Camp.
The American Heritage Music Festival launches at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Snider’s Camp, complete with food trucks and entertainment. Participating bands include the Festival Fiddlers, Jana Jae and Friends, the Coleman Sisters, Lucy Weberling and I’m Not Lisa, Bob Novak and the Fabulous Backroad Drifters. Admission is free and open to the public; attendees should bring lawn chairs.
The Grand Lake National Fiddle Contest begins at 9 a.m. Friday at Wolf Creek Park, with four divisions open to all ages to compete for a $1,000 award. Registration can be made at www.grandlakefestivals.com. Entertainment continues throughout the day, with featured bands including Cliff Top, Possum Trot Band, Jana Jae & World Champion Barry “Bones” Patton, plus vocalist Clint Walker. Junior Marriott and his Western Swing Band will close out Friday night.
The festival concludes Saturday with fiddle groups fanning out across Grove.
Details: 918-786-8896.
