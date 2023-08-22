Admission Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for children and senior citizens. Season packages are also available. Purchase tickets at the PSU ticket office in the Garfield Weede Building, by phone at 620-235-4796, online at www.pittstate.edu/ tickets or at the door. Tickets are free for full-time PSU students with a valid student ID.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University’s annual Solo & Chamber Music Series this year will feature a number of musicians and musical groups from around the world.
Each performance will take place in McCray Hall’s Sharon Kay Dean Recital Hall on the Pitt State campus.
The season includes:
• Sept. 8: Jordan Bak. Bak, a Jamaican-American violist, is the 2021 YCAT Robey Artist and a top laureate of the 2020 Sphinx Competition. Bak is also a grand prize winner at the 2019 Concert Artists Guild Victor Elmaleh Competition, and the recipient of the 2019 Samuel Sanders Tel Aviv Museum Prize and the 2019 John White Special Prize from the Tertis International Viola Competition.
• Oct. 13: Quintet Attacca. The quintet, from Chicago, is the grand prize winner and Wind Division gold medal winner of the 2002 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition. Past programs have included works from the Classical and Romantic eras, as well as jazz and Latin-influenced works and pieces by many of today’s leading composers.
• Nov. 10: The Gesualdo Six and Owain Park. The British vocal ensemble, directed by Park, has performed at major festivals across the U.K., Europe, Canada and Australia. The group’s latest recording, “Fading,” is an album of compline-themed music.
• Jan. 19, 2024: Paul Galbraith. Galbraith, a guitarist, has been nominated for a Grammy Award in the category of best solo instrumental album. His unusual playing position was first revealed at the Edinburgh Festival in 1989. His guitar is supported by a metal endpin, similar to that of a cello. It has two extra strings — one high, one low. He currently teaches at the Musik-Akademie Basel in Switzerland.
• Feb. 16, 2024: Thomas Rosenkranz. Rosenkranz is a classical pianist who first gained national recognition by being awarded the Classical Fellowship from the American Pianists Association in 2003. As a cultural ambassador for the U.S. State Department, he has fostered cultural exchange and promoted diplomacy through performances in the Middle East and North Africa. He is a piano professor at the UMKC Conservatory and an honorary guest professor at the Sichuan Conservatory of Music in China.
• April 12, 2024: Axiom Brass. Chicago-based Axiom Brass pairs original works by composers such as Augusta Read Thomas, George Walker and Joan Tower with early musical translations by Barbara Strozzi, Claudia Francesca Rusca, Leonora Duarte and Astor Piazzolla. For this performance, the ensemble will present “Love, Mystery and Despair,” a program that explores musical idioms from Latin origins.
