PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State University Choirs and Friends will present a musical luncheon from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, in the Crimson & Gold Ballroom of the Overman Student Center.
It will serve as a fundraiser to benefit the choral program and is open to both the campus and the community.
It will be a buffet rather than a served meal. Musical performances will take place throughout the room. Singers will be fully masked and safely distanced from patrons.
The ticket price of $18 includes a donation to the choir. Tables may be reserved for groups of six to eight individuals. Tickets must be purchased in advance by contacting Susan Marchant via voicemail at 620-235-4467 or email at smarchant@pittstate.edu.
