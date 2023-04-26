The historical significance of an upcoming musical about the Barrow Gang is not lost on its director.
"Bonnie and Clyde: The Musical," over the past decade since its 2009 premiere, has been shown around the world, including a Broadway run that resulted in two Tony Award nominations. But it has never been performed in the city where its climax takes place.
"I think that it's fairly intriguing that I finally get to do a show that is set in my hometown," Becki Arnall said. "How rare is that, where you can direct a show where your city is being discussed in the script?"
Dream Theatre Company will present the provocative musical over the next two weekends at Studio 124, located at 124 S. Main St.
Written by Frank Wildhorn, Don Black and Ivan Menchell, it debuted in 2009 in San Diego. It was presented in Sarasota, Florida, in 2010 before its limited 2011 debut on Broadway, where it ran for about 36 shows.
Featuring a blend of country, rockabilly, gospel and blues musical styles, the story is based on the lives of Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, the gangster couple at the heart of the Barrow Gang, which rose to infamy during the Great Depression.
The musical gives their romance a passionate back story, painting a picture of how the couple's relationship might have bloomed as they struggled with pursuing a better life in the face of economic hardship. It also tells a story of family, as Buck and Blanche Barrow endure the same struggles along a similar path.
Historic connection
Arnall said the climax of the musical happens in Joplin, where the gang and local law enforcement engaged in a shootout that resulted in the deaths of Joplin Detective Harry McGinnis and Newton County Constable J.W. Harryman.
Like other fictional portrayals of Bonnie and Clyde, the musical takes liberties with some details, and takes criticism for romanticizing and glamorizing their run. The music is paired with simplified stories about Bonnie's dreams of stardom and Clyde's desires to be a feared, respected criminal.
In real life, the gang went on a criminal tear of bank robberies in the span of a little more than two years, killing 11 people. Buck Barrow died of wounds inflicted in a shootout, while Blanche Barrow served a 10-year prison sentence. Bonnie and Clyde died in 1934 in Louisiana, in an ambush by Texas and Louisiana law enforcement officials.
Arnall has kept an eye out for history in the run of this musical, however. Saying that she is "100% in agreement about the story being overly romanticized," she knows that the musical is being shown only two blocks away from where a memorial to McGinnis is displayed alongside other fallen officers of the Joplin Police Department.
"In my field, a musical is already romanticized, so this makes Bonnie and Clyde even more so," Arnall said. "Because of the weight of history behind it, and how it affected local law enforcement, it has always been important to me that the cast and crew know the actual history."
Arnall said her historical research has been extensive, diving into several documentaries about the gang, as well as reading Blanche Barrow's memoirs and other stories about her husband's family — Buck and Clyde were two of seven Barrow siblings. She even took virtual tours of the Louisiana deli just down the road from where the couple was ambushed.
Arnall said she and the cast and crew have eyed the script so that the events of the play are depicted in a way that's accurate to history and within the licensing agreement of the script. They have also consulted with police officers from around the area to ensure a respectful portrayal, as well as for technical information about how guns and holsters are held.
"I think that gives us the opportunity to have a discussion about. Instead of romanticizing it, we can lay it out and redirect the narrative," Arnall said. "Yes, Bonnie and Clyde are a couple, and they are cute, but everyone still refers to them as criminals. From day one that's been of the utmost importance to us."
Location switch
The musical is in demand among theatergoers, despite an unusually short Broadway run. Dream Theatre's production, as of this writing, had sold out all but one of its six shows.
Arnall and others have had the show under development for more than two years. It was originally to be featured at Joplin Little Theatre in 2020.
But since that time, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down many live events and artistic productions. In 2022, Joplin police officers Ben Cooper and Jake Reed were shot and killed in the line of duty.
Near the end of 2022, Arnall pulled it from Joplin Little Theatre, resigned from its group of directors and booked it for the theater of which she is a part owner.
"It had been a show that had been under scrutiny because of its content," Arnall said. "I found it easier to just take it with me so that it could still happen."
Shaun Conroy, president of Joplin Little Theatre's board of directors, confirmed Arnall's resignation but said he was unaware of content disagreements. The theater replaced "Bonnie and Clyde" with "Funny Girl" to avoid duplicate productions.
"We try to not show the same production if it is going to be shown at another theater," Conroy said. "Content had nothing to do with it. We had it scheduled for a year before the COVID shutdown."
Excitement for history
Arnall is pleased with how the production has come together at a time when Joplin is celebrating its sesquicentennial. She said the cast and crew of 27 people have bonded naturally, forming relationships that clicked instantly.
The production has attracted talent and interest from outside the area. Ethan Moser and Shyann Long, who play Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker, are a married couple from Springfield, making regular trips for rehearsals and productions.
Arnall said the two have a wonderful romantic connection when playing the passionate pair.
"I had prayed for five years, 'Lord, bring me a Bonnie and Clyde,'" Arnall said. "This is a hefty show to handle, but they can handle it, and they are also a pleasure to work with. When they auditioned, they blew us out of the water. Their chemistry is just undeniable."
The cast and crew have transformed the black box-style theater into a multilayered, multilevel set piece, giving the musical an intimate feel that adds power and drama to its gunfights and serenades.
Community members have gotten involved. One man has brought his Depression-era car and parked it outside the theater for publicity, and he will do so for performances.
The story of Bonnie and Clyde means something more to people in Joplin, Arnall said.
"I told the crew to be ready when people find out you're doing 'Bonnie and Clyde,' because everyone has a story ... and it's awesome," Arnall said. "This is more than something inside our building. Our entire community knows about this story."
