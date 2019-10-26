The Joplin chapter of the NAACP held a chili feed Saturday at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church that also doubled as a voter registration drive. Admission was by donation, with proceeds supporting NAACP causes.

Penny Thompson stirs a pot of piping hot chili.

Walter Morris fills out a voter registration form.

Pattria Sly adds muffins to the dessert table.

Victor Sly, president of the Joplin chapter, offers up a bowl of hot chili.

Globe | Laurie Sisk

||||

