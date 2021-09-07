Joplin NALA Read will celebrate 40 years of service to the Joplin community with a Literacy Liftoff event.
The event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Missouri Southern State University soccer fields area. Visitors can enjoy food trucks, tethered hot air balloon rides (weather permitting), yard games, a raffle and information from area literacy organizations. Admission is free.
NALA stands for Neighborhood Adult Literacy Action. It is a nonprofit organization that started in 1981 and serves about 150 people with literacy needs each year.
