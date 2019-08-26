Police today released the name of the 13-year-old boy who drowned Saturday in high water near the Ewert Park train bridge east of downtown Joplin.
John Wheeler, an eighth grade student from Carl Junction, was playing with a another teen in water near the bridge when he was swept off by a fast-moving current in flash flooding from the morning's rain.
Joplin police received a call reporting the matter at 8:56 a.m. Saturday. Water rescue units of city police and the Redings Mill Fire Department responded to the scene east of the intersection of Fifth Street and Murphy Boulevard and located the boy north of the low-water bridge off Murphy Boulevard.
He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The initial report to police was that the Boy had slipped and fell in the water while walking along the creek. Video surveillance of the incident was obtained from a nearby business and reviewed by investigators with Joplin police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The footage showed that both teens were playing in the water when the Wheeler boy was swept off, according to police.
