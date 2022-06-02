NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho School District announced on Thursday naming rights donors for a new performing arts center, currently under construction.
A ceremony to recognize the names will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the high school, located at 511 S. Neosho Blvd. The ceremony will mark the first official celebration of the performing arts center’s construction and will give members of the public a chance to tour construction.
Tuesday’s event will formally introduce the center’s name: the Freeman Health System Performing Arts Center. The Joplin-based hospital pledged a $1 million donation for the naming rights.
The center’s atrium will be named for Community Bank and Trust — part of the project calls for a redesign of lobby space to enable hosting of simultaneous events. The orchestra pit will be named for the Slinkard family.
Superintendent Jim Cummins thanked the donors and said their gifts, as well as similar naming rights donations for the La-Z-Boy End Zone Facility, have helped ensure that the projects offer high-quality features for its students, as well as mitigating increased costs for building materials.
“Some of what we factored in to our 2019 proposal costs a lot more in 2022,” Cummins said. “But the naming donors have allowed us to equip the weight room in the end zone facility. ... With the performing arts center, we are going to be able to expand the fly loft for bigger props, and other things that add value to the project.”
The performing arts center is the largest in a series of construction projects that voters approved in 2020 with a 39-cent levy increase. When completed, the 42,000-square-foot center will offer a 1,500-seat auditorium with orchestra pit, acoustic treatments, fly loft, dressing rooms and a loading area, as well as classrooms for performing arts students.
The district designed it to be big and modern enough to draw small touring events, in addition to hosting plays, musicals and concerts performed by Neosho students.
The project, which extends the high school’s footprint by 36,130 square feet, also calls for renovating existing space at the school’s north end. Expected to cost about $20 million, construction is expected to be completed in spring 2023.
Other projects from the 2020 levy increase that are either completed or close to completion include the end zone facility and storm shelters at three other schools in the district. Once the performing arts center is completed, the final projects — a restroom and locker room expansion for the high school gymnasium and conversion of the old auditorium into a choir classroom — can begin.
Cummins said other chances for securing naming rights within the project remain available. Potential donors may contact the district for more information.
