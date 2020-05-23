An EaglePicher-powered spacecraft orbiting the asteroid Bennu will take its next step Tuesday on a seven-year journey to bring home a sample that could help scientists answer questions about the origins of the universe.
If all goes well then and with a rehearsal planned for August, contact with the surface of the asteroid will occur in October.
The mission will mark only the fourth time in NASA’s history that an American spacecraft will return to Earth with a sample — the most famous example of that being the Apollo missions that brought back moon rocks — but this mission will return material from a much smaller body much deeper in space.
The OSIRIS-REx mission would not be possible were it not for batteries made in Joplin that provide the power.
EaglePicher Technologies has been powering space missions since the nation’s first satellite went up, but Rich Hunter, EaglePicher CEO, said recently that it’s not so much the missions that have the company and its employees on the edge of their seats, but rather the testing phase of their products that occurs before launch.
As far as the missions go, he said, “It’s an excitement, not a nervousness.”
Next steps
OSIRIS-REx launched in September 2016, and even though it is expected to complete its sample collection this year, it won’t return to Earth until 2023, making for a seven-year trip.
Jason Dworkin, OSIRIS-REx project scientist, said in an email conversation with the Globe that both a primary and a backup site have been selected for contact since the spacecraft arrived at Bennu in December 2018. Rehearsals help reduce risk, and the first of those took place last month at the primary site, called Nightingale, when the spacecraft descended to within 213 feet of the surface before executing what is called a back-away burn.
During the rehearsal, the craft’s sampling arm, known as the Touch-And-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism, unfolded from its parked position to the sample collection position.
According to Dworkin, things went “flawlessly.”
Next up is Tuesday’s reconnaissance of the backup contact site, called Osprey, when the spacecraft will descend to within 820 feet of the surface of the asteroid.
Then, in August, the spacecraft will make a second rehearsal over the primary site, taking it to 131 feet above the surface to run through maneuvers.
That will be followed on Oct. 20 by contact when the spacecraft will use its map of landmarks on the surface of the asteroid to autonomously navigate to match the position and rotation of Bennu.
“This has to be autonomous because Bennu is so far from Earth that the round-trip communications takes over 20 minutes,” Dworkin said.
The spacecraft will slowly free-fall under the asteroid’s “minuscule gravity” toward the sampling site. If OSIRIS-REx is on target, the collection device — “picture an air filter for a ’57 Chevy on the end of a 10-foot pogo stick,” Dworkin said — will touch the surface for about five seconds, but the spacecraft won’t make an actual landing.
“During that time, a jet of compressed nitrogen gas is shot into the surface of Bennu and up to 4 1/2 pounds blown into the collection device. The spacecraft then flies away from Bennu to measure the sample mass and stow it for Earth return,” he said.
Contact had originally been scheduled for August, but because of COVID-19 and requirements that limit in-person work among scientists on Earth, the decision was made to allow extra time for planning.
On Sept. 24, 2023, the spacecraft is expected to reach Earth and eject its sample return capsule before diverting to orbit the sun. The sample capsule, protected by a heat shield, will land in the desert near Salt Lake City.
Only then will scientists begin to study the samples.
Evidence of water
Already, OSIRIS-REx has made one discovery: Bennu contains oxygen and hydrogen atoms bonded together (called hydroxyls) that, according to NASA, mean “at some point, Bennu’s rocky material interacted with water. While Bennu itself is too small to have ever supported liquid water, the finding does indicate that liquid water was present at some time on Bennu’s parent body, a much larger asteroid.”
“The presence of hydrated minerals across the asteroid confirms that Bennu, a remnant from early in the formation of the solar system, is an excellent specimen for the OSIRIS-REx mission to study the composition of primitive volatiles and organics,” Amy Simon, a scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, said in a statement at the time. “When samples of this material are returned by the mission to Earth in 2023, scientists will receive a treasure trove of new information about the history and evolution of our solar system.”
Dworkin called Bennu an “ancient leftover” from the formation of the solar system containing minerals and compounds that accreted into planets, “and maybe life.”
Scientists around the world will dissect the samples, grain by grain, for decades, he said, including testing minerals and isotopes to determine if Bennu is related to any meteorites on Earth. They will look for dust swept into the solar system from dying stars. They will test isotopes of water to see if it is similar to that of comets. They will study amino acids to see if they resemble those in life.
Hunter said EaglePicher’s rechargeable lithium-ion batteries made in Joplin have powered OSIRIS-REx since it launched.
They also have powered mission operations including communication, photography, surveying and scientific observations. The sample capsule also will reenter the atmosphere with electrical power provided by EaglePicher’s lithium battery assembly. EP electronics also power the capsule on its re-entry into the atmosphere.
Hunter said employees are at work on other upcoming space missions, including work on the Orion crew capsule.
“We don’t take it for granted, but we’re confident in everything we do,” he said of the company’s history. “We have a great group of people who work for us. We are very proud of our ability to support the nation.”
