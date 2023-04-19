PITTSBURG, Kan. — Thanks to a grant from NASA, Pittsburg State University will offer a teacher workshop in conjunction with its long running Adventures in Robotics workshop for youth from July 10-21.
Space is available for up to 10 teachers, and applications are being accepted now for consideration.
The teacher workshop will begin the day before the student activities. During the camp, teachers will work with groups of middle school students, giving them hands-on experience using the curriculum in a classroom setting. Pitt State faculty will be facilitators.
The 10 teachers selected will receive a $950 travel stipend, all of the curriculum materials used during the two-week camp and a Lego Spike Prime set for their classroom.
For more information or to apply, visit pittstate.edu/air.
