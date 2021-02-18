NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life

In this illustration made available by NASA, the Perseverance rover, with its heat shield facing the planet, begins its descent through the Martian atmosphere.

It was a thrilling day for millions of viewers who tuned in to NASA's livestream of Perseverance, a rover that made a safe landing on the surface of Mars just before 3 p.m.

The rover will now turn its attention to looking for signs of past microscopic life on the red planet and is set to bring back martian rocks for examination.

