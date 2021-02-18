It was a thrilling day for millions of viewers who tuned in to NASA's livestream of Perseverance, a rover that made a safe landing on the surface of Mars just before 3 p.m.
The rover will now turn its attention to looking for signs of past microscopic life on the red planet and is set to bring back martian rocks for examination.
Reporter Kevin McClintock and photographer Roger Nomer celebrated the landing today with employees of EaglePicher Technologies, the Joplin company involved in creating the batteries powering NASA's current expedition. Hear more from them in a story at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- A feature on "The Chicken Sisters," a novel based on the Southeast Kansas fried chicken wars.
- Details on an emergency blood drive occurring at Freeman Health System.
- The latest update on when teachers in Missouri might be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Thanks for reading. The weather is clearing and slowly warming up, so the weekend is looking nice. Stay safe.
