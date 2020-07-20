Less than a week after Joplin city officials voted in favor of a mask ordinance, a growing number of national chain stores are requiring their shoppers to mask up nationwide to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The Joplin metro area, as of Monday, reported more than 2,100 cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths. Of the deaths, 15 were in one Joplin nursing home.
But those in the health community are already seeing a difference from the Joplin ordinance that was adopted July 8.
“I think it’s already helping, the mask ordinance — we are not testing as many people at Urgent Care compared to two week ago,” said Erik Martin, a Joplin physician who spent a month at a New York City-based COVID-19 field hospital treating overflow patients from the city’s public hospitals earlier this year. “I think there a couple of reasons, (mainly) the poultry plant outbreaks have probably already burnt themselves out. But locally, I think mask wearing is already helping. Yes, it will save lives. Anything that slows the spread will save lives.”
While stores within Joplin’s city limits were mandated to enforce the mask ordinance, now some nationwide stores will have such rules, regardless of whether the city or county in which they reside has similar ordinances in place.
Although no federal mandate to wear a mask exists, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says everyone “should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public.” The CDC said “face coverings are meant to protect other people.”
Nearly 40 states, including Kansas and Arkansas, now require masks in public places.
Here is a rundown of the stores that have mask ordinances in place or soon will have them:
• Walmart: The world’s largest retailer was one of the first national chains to require all customers to wear masks, which went into effect Monday at its Walmart Supercenter, Neighborhood Market and Sam’s Club locations — approximately 4,800 stores total nationwide.
“As the number of confirmed cases has spiked in communities across the country recently, so too have the number and types of face covering mandates being implemented,” Walmart said in a news release last week. “To help bring consistency across stores and clubs, we will require all shoppers to wear a face covering (on Monday). This will give us time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates on the new protocols.”
• Best Buy: The store’s masking policy began July 15 for its approximately 1,000 stores throughout the U.S., including the Joplin store. In a statement, the company said: “Although the risk of infection cannot be completely eliminated as long as there is community spread of COVID-19, we’re grateful to our customers and employees for working together to do what we can to keep us all safe.”
• Kohl’s: As of Monday, all Kohl’s customers will now be required to wear a mask or face covering inside one of the 1,158 locations nationwide, including the Joplin store. Kohl’s officials said roughly 70% of its store base had face covering rules in place due to state or regional guidelines. To ensure consistency across its locations, that mandate now encompasses all stores.
• Target: The 1,800-plus Target stores nationwide will be implementing its masking policy on Aug. 1, with the exception for those with underlying medical conditions and young children, the company said in a July 16 message. “This builds on the more than 80% of our stores that already require guests to wear face coverings due to local and state regulations.”
• CVS: The pharmacy chain, which includes the Joplin store, launched its mask policy for its 9,000-plus stores on Monday, with company officials stating in a release: “We’re not asking our store employees to play the role of enforcer. What we are asking is that customers help protect themselves and those around them by listening to the experts and heeding the call to wear a face covering.”
• Starbucks: Officials with the popular coffee chain said last week that it will require customers to wear face coverings or masks in all 15,000-plus of its U.S. stores beginning Wednesday. “It is our responsibility to protect our partners and comply with local public health mandates. As such, our partners have the right and responsibility to refuse service to customers who are not wearing facial coverings,” the company said in a release.
• Dollar Tree: Dollar Tree has been the only chain store that has backtracked on its mandatory masking policy, according to The Associated Press. On July 8, the company issued a mandated stating it would require “all associates, customers and vendors to wear cloth face coverings when inside our stores.” Dollar Tree officials said they would not be enforcing a mask policy at its stores but will still follow any city and state ordinances, meaning the two Joplin stores will follow the city’s masking mandate.
• Lowe’s: The home improvement chain’s mask requirement went into effect Monday, requiring customers to wear masks or face coverings to combat the novel coronavirus. While supplies last, Lowe’s will offer free masks to those who don’t have masks.
• The Home Depot: The box store chain will require its customers nationwide to wear masks starting Wednesday and will have employees — “social distancing captains'' — dedicated to customer compliance with that policy, asking customers without a face mask to wear one. Those without masks will be provided one.
• Aldi: Company officials will require its customers to wear face masks starting July 27, including the Aldi stores in Joplin, Carthage and Neosho. “We continue to monitor safety protocols from the CDC as well as state and local health officials," Aldi wrote in a statement. "Most recently, the CDC stated that cloth face coverings are a critical tool against COVID-19 and could reduce the spread of the virus. Our new face covering policy is an enhanced safety measure intended to help limit the spread of COVID-19. All Aldi employees will continue to wear face coverings, as they have for months.”
• Panera Bread: The bakery-café chain’s masking mandate went into effect July 15, requiring everyone to wear a mask at all times, except when seated and eating and drinking.
Webb City resident Steve McCrary, when listing a list of stores requiring face masks, joked on Facebook that he might launch a new part-time service where he would shop for people who refuse to wear a mask or face covering in public.
“I like the idea of getting paid to wear a mask,” he wrote.
The masking policies at Walmart and other places, added area resident Cindy Sapp Myers, “are making me feel a little more comfortable about venturing out.”
