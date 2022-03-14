Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at a national group taking root in Joplin.
FosterAdopt Connect is a nonprofit organization that helps and advocates for abused and neglected foster children and the families caring for them. The group will open its first Joplin location this week.
We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Flags to be flown at half-mast statewide for a fallen police officer.
- An update on more than 50 animals seized from a Newton County property owner.
- Updates about redistricting efforts across the state.
We hope you sprung forward for spring without issue. Have a good evening.
