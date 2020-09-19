Legislation that would amend the National Trails System Act to designate Route 66 as a National Historic Trail has been reintroduced in Congress.
U.S. Reps. Darin LaHood, R-Ill., and Grace Napolitano, D-Calif., brought the measure back up on Monday.
Route 66, also called the “Mother Road" and "America's Main Street," was established in 1926 and was a major migration and transportation route until it was decommissioned in 1985. The road ran through eight states, from Chicago to the West Coast, and some of the area cities on the route included Carthage, Webb City and Joplin in Southwest Missouri; Galena, Riverton and Baxter Springs in Southeast Kansas; and Quapaw, Commerce and Miami in Northeast Oklahoma.
The highway once served as an economic driver for many communities as small towns opened shops, motels and gas stations to pump revenue into local economies just as the nation’s car culture was taking off. Route 66 also figured prominently in songs, books, television programs and movies.
“Route 66 is a crucial transportation artery that connects America’s heartland to the West,” LaHood said in a statement. "Designating Route 66 as a National Historic Trail would provide this highway with a permanent program to preserve, promote and economically develop it.”
The Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership, a nonprofit organization made up of members of the eight states through which the highway passed, played a pivotal role in crafting the legislation to get the designation.
"Next year, Route 66 will celebrate its 95th anniversary,” Bill Thomas, chairman of the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership, said in a statement. “As we draw closer to that milestone, the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership can think of no better birthday present for the road than to make it a National Historic Trail."
Kansas state Sen. Richard Hilderbrand, R-Galena, a supporter of the federal legislation, said the only portion of Kansas’ stretch of Route 66 — about 13 miles — runs through his district.
“I’ve seen the tourism and the effect it has on our communities,” he said. “We have people from all over the world coming and traveling Route 66.”
Hilderbrand said this bill has been difficult to pass because there’s a limited number of representatives and senators who are affected and willing to be involved.
“Route 66 doesn’t go through every state, so not every state is going to have an interest in designating something for somebody else’s state,” he told the Globe on Friday. “You have to cross that barrier.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.