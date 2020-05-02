Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy skies late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 73F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.