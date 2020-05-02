Several area students picked up wins last month at the statewide National History Day contest in Missouri, which was held in a virtual format because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
State-level winners are:
• First place, senior group exhibit: Sonia Carlson, Johanna Jeyaraj and Sydney Stamps, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School, “Thomas Hart Benton: Breaking Political Barriers Through Art.”
• First place, senior individual documentary: Grace Carter, Joplin High School, “George Washington Carver: Scientist, Innovator, Educator.”
• First place, senior group documentary: Alizeh Hammad and Sania Hammad, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School, “Shirtwaists and Coalfields: How Women Broke Social Barriers in Early 20th-Century America.”
• Second place, senior individual website: Tessa Greathouse, College Heights Christian School, “Songs of Freedom.”
• Second place, senior individual exhibit: Sophie Shannon, Carthage High School, “George Washington Carver: Breaking an Agricultural Barrier.”
• Second place, junior individual exhibit: Zachery Webb, Seneca Junior High School, “Robert Smalls: Unsung Hero of the 1800s.”
• Second place, junior individual documentary: Josef Schuller, Joplin South Middle School, “Piercing the Iron Curtain: Secret Snapshots from Space.”
In addition, a number of special honors and prizes were awarded to entries by local students:
• The entry from Carlson, Jeyaraj and Stamps won the Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area Prize, the Joplin Regional History Prize and the Native Sons & Daughters of Greater Kansas City Prize.
• The entry from Carter won the Joplin Regional History Prize, the Show-Me Prize and the Strickland Memorial African American History Prize.
The Joplin Regional History Prize was awarded for the second consecutive year to entries of local interest by Historic Murphysburg Preservation Inc., a nonprofit organization that promotes the preservation of buildings in Joplin’s historic Murphysburg district. The prize comes with a $100 award for each entry.
Students’ perspective
Carlson, of Thomas Jefferson, said she and her classmates focused on the Neosho-born artist Thomas Hart Benton as their subject this year after a discussion with Brad Belk, community historian at Missouri Southern State University, about local history topics. As part of their research, they visited the artist’s murals in Joplin City Hall and the state Capitol.
“The theme this year was ‘Breaking Barriers,’” Carlson said. “We thought it was really cool that an artist could break political barriers. He was very unapologetic in the way he expressed society in his murals. He didn’t glorify anything in his murals; he included racial issues and poverty issues, so that was really interesting for us.”
Carter, of Joplin High School, chose George Washington Carver, who was born into slavery and became a renowned scientist, as the subject of her documentary because she has volunteered for years at his national monument in Diamond.
“He’s an amazing figure in history,” she said. “Everything about Carver’s story is really spectacular. Something that was really exciting for me in doing my project was that I actually got to look at some film of him working in his laboratory at Tuskegee Institute.”
Jeyaraj, of Thomas Jefferson, said she likes History Day because the research allows her to draw connections between events past and present.
“There are a lot of ways you can approach history, and for me, it’s definitely about the people — we’re all the same, and we’re all different,” she said. “I think the way we worked on our project this year really furthered my understanding of today’s problems, and knowing that we’re not the first generation to encounter some of the problems that we’ve had is reassuring.”
All first- and second-place winners at the state level will advance to the national contest in June. Like the state competition, it also will be held virtually — and that has its pros and cons.
“We were obviously upset that we didn’t get to go through the interview process and experience that at state,” said Stamps, of Thomas Jefferson. Without being able to interact with the judges, “your research really has to speak for itself, so it was nice for us to get first place just based on the work we put into it.”
