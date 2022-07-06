Joplin will join other cities nationwide for America’s Night Out Against Crime, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Schifferdecker Park.
National Night Out, sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and co-sponsored locally by the Joplin Police Department, will involve more than 16,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities and military bases around the world, JPD said in a statement.
National Night Out aims to heighten crime prevention awareness, generate support for and participation in local anti-crime efforts, and strengthen police-community partnerships.
There will be free food and drinks served in the park during the event. There also will be a free swim at the Schifferdecker Aquatic Center from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m.
Details: www.natw.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.