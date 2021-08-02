Joplin police are hosting this year's National Night Out event Tuesday night in Schifferdecker Park.
The festivities — part of the nationwide 38th annual National Night Out crime prevention event — starts at 5:30 p.m. in the park on the west side of Joplin and will include a K-9 demonstration, emergency vehicle display, family activities and free food and drinks. A free two-hour swim in the park's aquatic center begins at 6:45 p.m.
The National Night Out, sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch, seeks to heighten crime prevention awareness, generate support for anti-crime efforts and strengthen police-community partnerships in more than 16,000 communities in all 50 states and U.S. territories and military bases in other countries as well as in various Canadian cities.
The Joplin Health Department will offer free administration of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the event to those who qualify and wish to join community efforts to combat resurgence of the pandemic.
