New rates for natural gas customers in Joplin and elsewhere in Southwest Missouri took effect Thursday.
The average Spire West customer, defined as someone using 10,000 cubic feet of natural gas will see an increase of $8.12 per month. For Spire East customers, in eastern Missouri, the increase will be $1.52 per month.
The increases, which were recently approved by the Missouri Public Service Commission, will generate $24.9 million in new revenue for Spire, which is less than the $65 million it requested when it filed the rate request in 2020. Spire said at that time it was attempting to recover nearly $1 billion in investments made in recent years, 97% of which is for infrastructure upgrades and improvements to the distribution system.
Under the filing:
• There will be no change to the residential monthly customer charge. It will remain at $20 a month for residential customers of Spire West.
• Spire will target income-eligible energy efficiency programs in part toward multifamily homes with high energy costs and/or those with a high number of people behind on their payments.
• Spire’s Low-Income Energy Affordability Program will change its name to Payment Partner Program. The PSC-approved agreement provides for automatic customer referrals to energy efficiency programs and expansion of program eligibility from 185% of federal poverty level to 200%. Annual funding for the Payment Partner Program will remain at $1.65 million, plus an additional $650,000 annual contribution from Spire for a total of $2.3 million.
• Spire will also conduct a three-year pilot program to help serve customers with critical medical needs.
In its statement, the PSC said the increase is for “non-gas” costs, including operating and maintenance expenses to provide natural gas to customers. The increase also includes recovery of money invested in meters, mains and service lines that deliver natural gas to homes and business.
However, gas costs also are rising for Spire customers, which this fall announced that its customers in Joplin and elsewhere in Southwest Missouri will pay twice as much for natural gas this winter. According to the PSC, Spire West residential customers had been paying 40 cents per hundred cubic feet of natural gas used; the new rate will be about 79 cents per hundred cubic feet of gas.
That doesn’t mean their bill will double because the cost of the gas is only part of the bill, along with other customer charges, but it is the largest part of the bill — between 50% and 55%, according to regulators.
“The gas is a straight pass through; it is not something we profit off of. The cost of natural gas has gone up throughout the Midwest and Missouri is no different. ... What we pay for the gas is what a customer pays for the gas,” said Jason Merrill, spokesman for Spire.
In a statement, the PSC said the wholesale cost of natural gas is not regulated by the state, and that cost is “primarily driven by supply, demand and the weather.” The PSC conducts a review to make sure that regulated natural gas companies such as Spire make prudent decisions in securing natural gas supplies for their customers.
In a letter to the PSC dated Nov. 12, Scott Weitzel, managing director of regulatory and legislative affairs for Spire, said, “This change in the cost of gas reflects the price increase that the gas market has experienced starting with winter storm Uri in February 2021,” Weitzel said. “During this time, we saw unprecedented natural gas price spikes, with gas trading at $200-$600/MMBtu compared to normal prices in the $2-$6/MMBtu range.”
An MMBtu represents 1 million British thermal units and is a way natural gas is measured for financial contracts.
Weitzel also wrote that in addition to the market spikes experienced in February, when temperatures dropped to minus 15 degrees in Joplin and there were problems with natural gas delivery in parts of the Midwest, “there has been significant movement in the natural gas market nationally and internationally since last winter. Last winter market prices were set around $3.26/MMBtu. The market has moved up nearly 59% since last winter to $5.18/MMBtu.
He also wrote, “Fortunately, market reports indicate that natural gas prices are declining for future winter periods, and we are hopeful the current increase in gas costs is a short-term holdover from this year’s polar vortex.”
Merrill said the company worked with the regulators to mitigate the price increase for customers because of the February storm, including spreading the cost of the natural gas out over three years.
Spire Missouri West provides natural gas service to approximately 522,000 customers in Barry, Barton, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Vernon and other counties.
