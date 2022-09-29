The last time Sara Dykman was in Joplin, she on the back side of a 10,201-mile odyssey.
On Tuesday, Dykman, a naturalist and adventurer from Kansas City, Kansas, returned to Joplin to share a book she wrote about that odyssey.
“Bicycling with Butterflies: My 10,201-Mile Journey Following the Monarch Migration” is her story about her 2017 ride to follow the iconic monarch butterfly on its entire migration from their wintering place in a state south of Mexico City to Canada and back, in just eight months.
Dykman calls her ride a “publicity stunt,” to draw attention to the monarch butterfly and the devastating loss of habitat and the destruction of the one plant species they need to survive — the milkweed.
About 8,000 miles into that 10,201-mile journey, Dykman stopped in Joplin in early October 2017 at the invitation of Val Frankoski, butterfly coordinator for the Chert Glades Master Naturalists group.
Dykman said she got the chance to speak to about 9,000 people at schools, nature centers, museums and other venues on her trip, and about 1,000 of those were schoolchildren and others in Joplin.
“The monarchs need every single person to be part of the team taking care of them, which means finding places we can share, where we can give monarchs the native plants and the native milkweed they need,” Dykman said after her presentation Tuesday at the Joplin Public Library. “By the time I got to Joplin, I was seven and a half months in and 8,000 miles, and I was tired. You guys now are seeing me fresh. Back then I had seen so many parking lots and green grass suburban lawns and roadside ditches. I was kind of at a breaking point actually and I think people expected me to love butterflies, which meant being super-happy and yay, butterflies and rainbows. I think we need to be both, we need to be happy and we need to recognize the truth, which is it’s not all perfect and we need to work hard.”
Frankoski said she heard about Dykman’s journey on Facebook and invited her to come to Joplin.
This was about the time that the Master Naturalists and others had convinced the city to sign on to the Mayor’s Monarch Pledge, a pledge to plant more milkweed where possible to help the monarch butterfly.
“The local master naturalist chapter that I’m a member of was looking for ways to tell people about monarchs and get them involved, planting milkweed and native plants,” Frankoski said. “I had never ever heard of a Butterbiker. But then I saw an interesting Facebook post by a crazy lady who was riding a bicycle to follow the monarch migration, and she said she was the Butterbiker.
“I emailed her in May knowing that this was too unique an opportunity to miss as an educational experience in Joplin. So she estimated her arrival in Joplin would be somewhere between mid- to late September. Jumping forward 8,000 miles into her journey on Oct. 2 and 3, 2017, she was able to present her story in Joplin at four schools and at the nature center, to talk to over 1,000 people, and then bicycle on with the monarchs to their destination in Mexico.”
Need for milkweed
Dykman said one of the primary reasons the number of monarch butterflies is falling is the destruction of a single plant species that they rely on for reproduction — the milkweed plant.
“Milkweed is important too in the fall for giving nectar to the monarchs, but more important, milkweed is the only food source for the caterpillar,” Dykman said. “If you only learn one thing today, it’s that if there’s no milkweed, there’s no monarchs. I want you to remember one number: 1.8 billion. That is what scientists believe is the number of milkweed stems that need to exist in the eastern monarch’s range in order for them to have a future.”
Dykman said female monarchs will lay about 500 eggs when they reproduce, and they need to lay each egg on a different milkweed plant to make sure the voracious caterpillars that come from those eggs have enough food to live and become monarch butterflies.
“So she needs 500 milkweed plants because if she lays 500 eggs on one plant well that plant is going to be gone tomorrow,” Dykman said. “She wants to only lay one egg per plant and as that egg grows and eats more and more, the plant is growing in time with the monarch caterpillar. When they lay more than one per plant that’s called egg dumping and that’s basically a sign there’s not enough milkweed and they’re desperate.”
The monarch migration is unique in that the butterflies that set out on the journey spring are not the ones who return in the winter. Most monarchs have a lifespan of just weeks, and an annual monarch migration might involve three to five generations of butterfly.
Only the last generation lives longer than a few weeks. Those butterflies are born in July and August, and they fly south, drinking the nectar from flowers and arriving in Mexico where they gather in trees until spring.
“Monarch adults are generalists, they will nectar on pretty much any flower and right now in the fall, nectaring and flowers are pretty the most critical part of the migration because migrating monarchs are one of the few migrants in the world that arrive at their destination heavier than when they left,” Dykman said. “Right now their job is to be getting as fat as possible so they can go to Mexico and hang off those trees and live off those fat reserves until they have to remigrate to Texas in March.”
Dykman said the key to helping the monarch is simple — plant more milkweed.
“What’s awesome is the monarch is democratic, everyone can help,” she said. “Even if it’s just one milkweed in your yard, that’s a good start, that’s one, 1.8 billion minus one, and every single one counts. The monarch offers us this gift, a gift that says the world feels impossible but all you have to do to help the monarch is dig a hole and plant a milkweed, everyone can do that, it’s very attainable, it’s not this huge change to the way we’re living or governments or whatever. It’s just plant a milkweed.”
Touched by the story
Nancy Gilmore, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, was in the audience on Tuesday and said Dykman’s story and journey touched her heart.
Gilmore ordered Dykman’s book and Dykman sent her some prints to go along with the book as a thank you. In return, Gilmore created a lace bookmark in the shape of butterflies and tried to send it back to Dykman, but the post office returned her envelope as undeliverable.
Gilmore said she was in Joplin on Tuesday to present that bookmark in person.
“I raise monarchs from egg to release,” Gilmore said. “So when I saw that she had this book, how could I not want to follow her travels from Mexico to Canada, and some of the places being from Kansas, a little bit of Missouri, I could follow in my mind where she was going. The book was just divine, it took a couple of years for her to plan this, have all these people that know that she was coming to this town. Sometimes she had a place to sleep, sometimes she didn’t, and I was so impressed with it.”
