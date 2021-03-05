Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on big plans for a little cottage.
The Wildcat Glades Friends Group on Friday celebrated the opening of an education cottage with a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house. The cottage will figure heavily into educational outreach and activities held around Wildcat Glades.
We'll have more about this story in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We have a full weekend of coverage planned, as well, including reports about:
- Carthage officials working to find a new place for a farmers market that encourages growth without taking up more parking spaces.
- The latest in a Lawrence County murder case that resulted in charges filed against nine people.
- Preparations to be made as the area enters tornado season.
The weather should be delightful this weekend. We hope you enjoy yourselves, whether you go outdoors or stay in.
