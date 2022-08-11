On June 15, 2021, Seraphine Warren, an ironworker and member of the Navajo tribe, heard the news that has changed her life forever.
Her aunt, Ella Mae Begay, 62, a master weaver from Sweetwater, Arizona, was missing. She had mysteriously walked away from her home at about 2:30 a.m. that day and hasn’t been seen since despite big search efforts around her small northeastern Arizona community.
A year later, at 2:30 a.m. June 15, Warren set out on a journey to draw attention to what she has learned is a widespread problem across America.
Native American women, men and children go missing almost every day. According to the Bureau of Indian Affairs, there were 5,712 reports of missing American Indian and Alaska Native women and girls across the country in 2016. Most of these cases don’t draw the attention of the world’s media and public, and most go unsolved.
“It’s a problem all over,” Warren said in an interview in a Carthage motel where she stayed Wednesday night. “These cases don’t get a lot of attention. We don’t have the resources; we don’t have an idea of what we’re supposed to do. A lot of these families, they gave up because they don’t know how to get help, they don’t know how to ask for help.”
Warren said law enforcement officers and volunteers searched for her aunt for several days after she disappeared, concentrating on the area immediately around Begay’s home, but found nothing.
On July 20, 2021, a Navajo Nation Police Department statement said it was declaring Begay’s disappearance a homicide, and the case had been referred to the Navajo Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the FBI.
Warren said the number of searchers dwindled over the weeks until finally only Warren and a few family members continued. Then Warren started walking and talking to get attention of her aunt’s disappearance.
Becoming an activist
As she walked, she also learned of other cases of missing people on the reservation, some that had gone unsolved for decades.
“I really thought my aunt was the only person missing, and when I did this walk, there were people just popping up telling me that their loved one was missing too,” she said.
Soon after Begay’s disappearance, one case in Wyoming grabbed the nation’s attention and highlighted a gap that has been obvious to families of missing Native Americans and other minorities for years.
In August 2021, Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old pharmacy technician and YouTube personality from New York, disappeared in Wyoming while she was traveling in the Grand Tetons area of northwest Wyoming. The case received nationwide media attention, and Petito’s remains were found in a Wyoming camping area Sept. 19, 2021.
Her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, was identified as a suspect soon after he arrived home Sept. 1, 2021. He was reported missing by his family Sept. 17, 2021, and his remains were found in a Florida wildlife preserve shortly after that.
In the Petito case, “there was a lot of urgency,” Warren said. “They found her really quick, and they solved her case really quick. They put out search teams and found the person who did that to her. We don’t have the money to do all that stuff. We don’t have the funds, and we want to be treated the same.”
That discrepancy has even drawn the attention of federal officials.
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said last fall that extensive news media coverage of Petito’s disappearance and death should be a reminder of hundreds of Native American girls and women who are missing or slain in the U.S.
Haaland, the first Native American Cabinet secretary, said her heart went out to Petito’s family, but she also grieved for “so many Indigenous women” whose families have endured similar heartache “for the last 500 years.”
Haaland, a member of the Pueblo Laguna tribe, said she has frequently seen Native American family members posting pictures on fences and the sides of buildings to help locate missing girls or women. When that happens, “you know I see my sisters,” she said. “I see my mother. I see my aunties or my nieces or even my own child. So I feel that every woman and every person who is in this victimized place deserves attention and deserves to be cared about.”
Walk to Washington
The disappearance of Warren’s aunt weighed heavily on her as she continued to search and advocate for missing Indigenous people. She and her family were exhausted. She became bitter and angry, and her family decided to perform a Native American healing prayer to help everyone cope with the tragedy.
“In that prayer, I spoke of this walk,” Warren said. “I said, ‘I’m going to do this walk to D.C.’ I felt my aunt’s presence in there. I didn’t want to bury her; I wanted people to continue to hear her story, even though I didn’t know the rest of it. I wanted everyone to know how important she was, what she meant to us and why we needed to find her.”
Warren left her aunt’s house and took off east on a route that unintentionally paralleled Route 66, escorted by a van driven by a relative who didn’t want to be named.
About a week ago, Lee Bluejacket, a member of the Oklahoma Shawnee Tribe’s Business Council and owner of Mother Road Coffee in Carthage, heard about Warren’s journey. He rallied the tribes of Northeast Oklahoma to help Warren.
The Cherokee Nation marshal’s office escorted Warren for a few days and nights, then passed her off to the Quapaw Nation marshal’s office outside Miami, Oklahoma. They escorted her to the Missouri state line.
Bluejacket said he contacted Miami Mayor Bless Parker, who bought Warren walking shoes and other supplies.
“That is just part of the Native people because we are a large community that takes care of each other,” Bluejacket said. “Even though there are individual tribes, you would see when the tribes would rally together, and for confederations, that’s when they were at their strongest.”
Warren walked through Joplin, coming in on 32nd Street and then walking north on Main Street to Zora, where she turned toward Carthage.
In Carthage, Bluejacket had contacted artist Tom Jones, who arranged to put Warren up in a Carthage motel Wednesday night and got her and her driver dinner at Mis Arcos restaurant.
Warren left Carthage on Thursday morning and headed east on Missouri Highway 96 for Springfield and St. Louis.
“We are all equally important,” Warren said. “We need to help, in any way possible, people from going missing.”
