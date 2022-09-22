CARTHAGE, Mo. — Dustin Ledford was pleased by the large crowd attending the Carthage Church of the Nazarene’s monthly Lunch and Laugh event, but he didn’t know that the crowd filling the church’s multipurpose room Thursday was there for him.
Usually the monthly events attract a sizable crowd. His father, Martin, was in the audience because Ledford’s sister, Lynnette Holt, was scheduled to sing at the event. Plus the church is gearing up to celebrate its 100th birthday next week, so that explained why a state senator, the president of the Carthage Chamber of Commerce and other dignitaries were there, right?
Nope.
The other reason started to become obvious when Susan Wendleton, a coordinator of the Lunch and Laugh events took the stage and started speaking.
She talked about the Richard M. Webster Citizen of the Year award, which she won in 2018, and started describing this year’s winner.
The award is normally handed out in January at the Carthage Chamber of Commerce annual banquet, but the banquet had been canceled the last couple of years because of the pandemic and a change of administration at the chamber, so the 2022 winner had not been announced yet.
About halfway through Wendleton’s presentation, a light bulb turned on in Ledford’s mind.
“I started recognizing the different events that we were a part of, so it began to sink in,” Ledford said. “It caught me completely off guard. My goal is to serve people and to love people, and it’s really special to know that the citizens of Carthage recognize this. And it’s my prayer that each one would know that it’s not one person, but it’s all of us working together.”
Ledford received the trophy representing the award from last year’s recipient, McCune-Brooks Health Care Foundation Director Beth Simmons.
Chamber President Julie Reams and state Sen. Bill White presented formal proclamations from the Missouri House and Senate recognizing the award, which is named for the late state Sen. Richard M. Webster, who was from Carthage.
“It is an honor to present to you this award," Reams said. "You are very deserving. I know I’ve only been in Carthage a very short time, but you have definitely made an impact on my life, and I thank you for that, for welcoming me with open arms.”
“When you were introduced, everything that was said is on my resolution,” White said.
Ledford’s immediate reaction was humble and humorous all at once.
“I had no idea; I’m glad I ironed my shirt today,” Ledford said. “I thank you for the support and the recognition, and it is my prayer that it would be a reflection of who Jesus is. He came and modeled for each one of us, and it’s my life’s goal to follow his example. And it comes natural when you follow the ways of the Lord for service to kind of be seen.”
Wendleton’s introduction highlighted some of the reasons for Ledford’s nomination for the award.
“Possibly with a farm background of a Kansas boy, he was taught to work hard in service of others and to live out his faith every day of the week,” Wendleton said. “The nomination from the community reads this: Tirelessly supporting all things in Carthage, his organization supports Marian Days, Maple Leaf, Crisis Center, Food Truck Friday, R-9 schools and many other groups and events. Not to be overlooked, during the pandemic his personal ministry to those who have been sick, those who provide health care services, schoolteachers serving in difficult situations, and loved ones lost through COVID. A visionary with quick action plans in times of challenges, whether gathering up wheelchairs the night of the Joplin tornado, building houses in the aftermath, instigating take-and-bake meals for teachers and their families during COVID, or coming up with the idea for a senior lunch for the citizens of Carthage that we called Lunch and Laugh.”
