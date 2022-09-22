Beth Simmons, the 2021 Richard M. Webster Citizen of the Year Award winner, presents the award to the 2022 recipient, Dustin Ledford, pastor at Carthage Nazarene Church, at the church Thursday as Ledford's wife, Kara, watches. The award is normally presented at the annual Carthage Chamber of Commerce banquet in January, but that event wasn't held this year. GLOBE | JOHN HACKER