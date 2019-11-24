It’s that time of year for Thanksgiving feasts, pumpkin pie and turkey comas.
With this in mind, area churches, organizations and shelters are gearing up for their annual Thanksgiving dinners, which draw hundreds of community members.
First United Methodist Church in Joplin will host its 22nd annual Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the church, 501 W. Fourth St. The free dinner includes turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, sweet potatoes and desserts.
Melissa Belk, connections coordinator with the church, said the dinner was first started by members of a Bible study group who wanted to give back to those in the community who may have trouble accessing a Thanksgiving meal or who are alone on the holiday.
“We actually see about 50-50 here — people who just need the food and people who really need the fellowship,” Belk said. “We have a good combination of people, and it has grown churchwide.”
The church has roughly 75 volunteers who help prepare the meals for an average of 500 people.
Takeout meals and homebound deliveries are also available. Homebound delivery orders must be made by Tuesday. To request those options, call the church at 417-623-2796.
Other spots where you can enjoy food and fellowship on Thanksgiving Day include:
• PITTSBURG, Kan.: St. John Lutheran Church in Pittsburg will hold its annual community Thanksgiving Day dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in the St. John Lutheran Activity Center at 304 W. Third St. Visitors can enter the building through the west doors.
The meal includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans and desserts. The dinner is free; donations will be accepted.
Pastor Tom Wehrman said the community dinner has been an annual tradition for the church since the 1980s. Last year, the church gave out 700 to 800 meals.
“We’re really happy to be able to host the event, and I think all who participate in any way find it to be a blessing to be a part of it,” Wehrman said.
Takeout dinner options and homebound deliveries are also available. Delivery orders should be placed by noon Wednesday. To request a takeout or homebound meal, call the church at 620-231-4085.
• JOPLIN: The Salvation Army, 320 E. Eighth St., will serve a Thanksgiving meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursday. No reservations are needed.
Meals also will be delivered to residents with disabilities, senior citizens and residents without transportation.
• CARTHAGE, Mo.: The Carthage Crisis Center, 100 S. Main St., will offer a Thanksgiving meal from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The menu will include turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole and assorted salads, said Jared Oxford, assistant director.
The center also provides meal deliveries to Carthage residents who are unable to come in person. Place orders by noon Wednesday by calling 417-358-3533.
An estimated 300 to 400 people are typically served each year through the Thanksgiving meal and delivery program, Oxford said.
• NEOSHO, Mo.: Neosho's Hope Kitchen, 219 E. Main St., will be open for its regular hours from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday to serve its Thanksgiving meal, director Desiree Bridges said.
Ignite Church in Neosho will help serve. The menu includes turkey, stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes, a dinner roll and dessert.
