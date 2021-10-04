A zoning request for a large house in a southwest Joplin neighborhood has been upended and the owners of the house have been cited for operating it in an unlawful way as a party palace.
City staff asked the City Council on Monday night to table action on the request for short-term rental permit for property at 4477 Bradley Ave. to be operated for short stays after the owners agreed to change the use of the property in response to 69 petitions and protests against it.
City Attorney Peter Edwards told the council that the owners had asked that the application for the short-term rental permit be withdrawn. An advertised public hearing on the request had to continue under city regulations but Edwards asked that the council afterward strike it from the agenda.
Neighbors testified at the public hearing that there have been 69 petitions filed against the zoning request because the owners were allowing groups of people to rent the place, which was advertised to accommodate up to 26 overnight guests, a violation of city codes regarding short-term rentals, city staff said. There have been many rowdy parties at the house even though there was no permit yet for the short-term rental, the council was told.
Residents said they were told the owners would stop, but there were still renters in it on Monday morning. It has been rented to whole ball teams, fraternities for parties, and other uses, according to the neighborhood complaints.
Neighbor Deborah Ferguson, 4450 Bradley Drive, said, “It’s not nice little families” staying there. “It’s disruptive, it’s a nuisance. I wish there was something more you could do,” to quiet the activity.
Gary Jordan, 4467 Bradley Drive, said the street in front of the house is not wide at only 18 feet with no curbs. He said there is an abrupt sharp turn on the street that visitors take too fast, creating a traffic hazard.
He said people staying or visiting at the house wander into the neighbor’s yards and even take dips in the neighbors’ swimming pools without permission.
David Darch, 4470 Bradley Drive, said his two daughters would like to play on the sidewalk but they aren’t allowed to do that because of the “huge parties” that go on at the house. “We moved there because of the quiet and safety, and that’s been taken away.”
The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, after hearing from the neighbors at an earlier hearing, recommended that the permit be denied.
“We do have things in place to hold them accountable,” Mayor Ryan Stanley told the neighbors. “We are wanting to partner with you to enforce our own ordinances.”
Council member Phil Stinnett asked for information from the city attorney regarding the request.
City Attorney Edwards said the owner and a brother were cited with three violations of operating a short-term rental in violation of the city codes.
“Their attorney has assured us they have no interest in operating as a short-term rental” any longer, Edwards said. “But hearing it has continued up until this morning is contrary to the agreement” to resolve the citations. “Citations will continue to be cited for every day it is in operation and the fines will get higher each time,” the city attorney said.
He also said the municipal court judge has alternative remedies if violations continue. “We are hopeful to bring it to a quick and final resolution,” Perter Edwards said.
The council voted 9-0 to strike the request for the special-use permit from the agenda.
In other action, the council approved a contract with Paragon Architecture for design and engineering work to build a seventh fire station on the east side of the city.
The contract is in the amount of $290,400. The estimated cost of the project when constructed is expected to be about $2.7 million.
But some council members raised questions about the process.
When the city advertised a request for qualifications be submitted by architectural firms interested in the design contract there were eight replies.
The firm was selected by a committee composed of employees of the city’s fire department and public works staff.
Paragon has a Joplin office at 1310 S. Main St. That firm had designed Joplin’s Fire Station No. 2, 2825 W. 13th St.; and the Salvation Army Thrift Store, 302 E. Seventh St.; as well as area school buildings and storm shelters for school districts.
But Stinnett asked how many local employees staff the office here. A member of the firm said one, and that two from the firm’s Springfield office would also work on the job.
Stinnett said some people might ask why a firm with more local ties to Joplin was not selected. He said that might have been explained in documents of the selection committee but the council did not receive the supporting documents from the staff selection. He said he could not answer questions of residents about how the city selected the architect or account for the spending taxpayer money on that job without having access to those documents. For those reasons, he would vote against approval of the contract, he said.
He also asked City Manager Nick Edwards to provide those documents in the future.
The council voted 8-1 to approve it with Stinnett casting the single “no” vote.
The project to build the station is funded by the half-cent public safety sales tax enacted by voters in 2006
The city in 2016 purchased a 2-acre parcel of land for the project at 30th Street and Jaguar Road. The location was selected to provide service to the east and southeast parts of the city, and the Crossroads Center Business and Distribution Park.
