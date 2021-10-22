With a long history of serving the people of north Joplin behind it, a neighborhood community center will be celebrating a new addition and looking forward to more new things in the near future.
The Neighborhood Life House, a community center at 516 N. Wall Ave., Joplin, will be the scene of a ribbon-cutting Saturday to celebrate the completion of a new outdoor basketball court on the center’s southeast corner.
The ribbon-cutting will be part of the House’s “Night at the Court” fall fundraiser and open house from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.
Addie Jarrett, director of the center, said the fenced-in basketball court will add to the programs and activities offered for the children of the North Heights Neighborhood and Joplin in general.
Jarrett said the center’s board decided four years ago it needed more outdoor space for children and families, and this is one part of the plans to provide that space.
“This was four years ago so we started raising the funds to be able to do that, and with individual donors and Schuber-Mitchell Homes providing over $20,000 to do that, we were able to start the process of putting that together, said Jarrett. Schuber-Mitchell has been awesome, they have provided us with the subcontractors and have taken oversight for the project and provided the necessary funds to be able to complete the project. We were able to complete the project quicker than what we expected because of their generosity and partnership with this basketball court project.”
Jarrett said the open house will be a come-and-go event with people coming and leaving at their leisure. People can try out the new basketball court, tour the Neighborhood Life House’s historic building, enjoy some hamburgers and hot dogs and see what the House has to offer for children.
Programs for kids
Jarrett said the House provides a wide variety of after-school programs for children from elementary to high school at the historic home that housed Ozark Christian College.
“We have programs for elementary and middle school and high school students throughout the week, Mondays through Thursdays,” Jarrett said. “They’re after-school programs and they are free and most of the students who come are from the North Heights Neighborhood and area. We have middle school and high school mentoring and Bible study groups. We’ve got a free ballet class called Daughters of the King ballet, we have art classes and music classes. We even have an origami class, some fun activities for students to connect with the ministry and to have a place for them to hang out after school.”
Jarrett said students who live in the North Heights Neighborhood, north of downtown Joplin and west of Main Street make up most of the students in the programs, but any Joplin resident can attend if they can provide transportation.
In addition to cutting the ribbon on the new basketball court, Jarrett said, the house will be unveiling plans for a renovated playground area at Saturday’s ribbon cutting.
“We’ve got the printed plans of what it will look like that we will be sharing,” she said. “We’ve raised over $15,000 for that and we have just a little more to go. We have about $11,000 left to raise to be able to build this playground place. It will have slides and swing sets and fun things like that for the neighborhood as well.”
Historic building
The Neighborhood Life House itself is one of Joplin’s historic homes expanded in the early 20th century to serve as a college for Christian ministers.
According to the website http://neighborhoodlifehouse.org, the story of the Neighborhood Life House starts decades before the House opened its doors in 2009.
“The building that is now the home to Neighborhood Life House was originally the home of Alonzo Cragin, a prominent lawyer and generous philanthropist who believed in building a stronger community in the city of Joplin,” the website says. “Built shortly after the Civil War in the 1880s, this now historic home reflects the character and strength of historic Joplin. In keeping with the family tradition of supporting its community, the family sold the home to Ozark Christian College to be used as their school upon their move to Joplin in 1941.
“The school built additions to house a chapel, dining hall, and more classrooms in the late ‘40s and early ’50s expanding the property to its current structure today. Many students were trained in ministry and leadership to go out and serve their communities during the years Ozark Christian College was housed there. In 1963, the school continued the legacy at 516 N. Wall by gifting the property to a new church with a heart for its neighborhood, North Joplin Christian Church.”
The website says the church remained open until 2008, when it faced the prospect of closing its doors. But it sought a group that would continue serving the community from that historic location.
“Jay St. Clair, outreach minister at College Heights Christian Church, caught this vision and began praying that the opportunity would arise for a new ministry to take root in the building,” the website said. Within the year, Neighborhood Life House was established. Incorporated as an official, independent 501(c)(3) in January 2009, Neighborhood Life House set out to build a strong community.
Jarrett, a graduate of Ozark Christian College in 2015, said she feels the link to her past and the community’s history.
“It’s really neat because my grandma actually went to school in that building when it was Ozark Bible College,” Jarrett said. “So it’s really neat to be in the place where I have family connections and connections to people who were teaching me about the Lord and to serve.”
