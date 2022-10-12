On Dec. 16, the start of the Christmas school break, students will leave the Columbia Elementary School, 610 W. F St., for the last time and return to school in 2023 at the new Dover Hill Elementary School.
Because of early 20th century mining in the area, the century-old school building will have to be torn down. The question then becomes what happens to the large lot that the school sits on?
Residents of the North Heights and Roanoke neighborhoods gathered at the home of resident Kate DeTar on Wednesday, across Sergeant Avenue from the school, to discuss that question and figure out how they can have a say in the future of the Columbia school property.
Shaun Grindle, vice president of the North Heights Neighborhood Group, led an informational meeting to determine whether residents are interested in creating a Neighborhood Improvement District and working to acquire the property from the Joplin School District, maintaining it as a community space.
About 27 people attended and seven people agreed to join a new subcommittee of the North Heights Neighborhood Group, called the Columbia Oversight Committee to decide whether creating the NID is feasible and how to sell the idea to their neighbors.
“This was the best case scenario to happen,” Grindle said. “In my mind, I was thinking if we could have 20 people there and if we could walk away with at least five committee members that would be a huge success. And we surpassed both those hopes, so to me this was like, wow, amazing. People actually recognize this matters and they are showing up because it matters.”
Grindle said the NID, if created by residents of the neighborhood in an election, could vote to impose a small property tax assessment on the properties within the neighborhood, then use the proceeds to borrow money to either buy the property or improve it if the school district chooses to transfer the property at little or no cost.
Grindle told the gathering that he and DeTar had spoken with school district officials on Tuesday about the district’s plans for the lot and came away encouraged that the district wanted to work with the neighborhood to keep the property a public space.
School Superintendent Kerry Sachetta said in a phone interview on Wednesday that the district is in no hurry to dispose of either the Columbia school property or the West Central school property on West Seventh Street, which will also close when Dover Hill opens in 2023.
He said structural problems created by mine shafts under the brick school and a concrete tornado safe room built about five years ago mean the structures will have to be torn down.
After that, Sachetta said, the district plans to seed the land with grass and mow it, but is in no hurry to sell the property.
“We don’t want to have a piece of property that’s becoming dilapidated and not being used to be a problem for the neighborhood,” Sachetta said. “We will raze the buildings, then we can do what we want with the property. If we wanted to sell it, we could sell it; if we want to hang on to it for a while and make decisions later, we could do that.”
He said the three options available to the Joplin Board of Education are to offer the property for sale either by a real estate broker or by sealed bids, or they could transfer it to a taxing entity, such as a Neighborhood Improvement District, for transfer.
“The school district, if the board elected to, could just sit on the property for a while to see if anything materializes,” Sachetta said. “Right now — until some other decision is made, the school district could elect to just mow the grass for now.”
Grindle said Wednesday’s meeting was strictly informational and was just the start of a long process that he hoped would lead to the neighborhood creating a common space that can benefit everyone in the area.
Timothy Beck, a North Heights resident who volunteered to help the Columbia school committee, said he felt good about the meeting.
“I thought it was a very productive meeting,” Beck said. “We had a lot of community involvement in this meeting, a great turnout, it was very informative. I think members of the neighborhood are going to be able to leave tonight being able to make an informed decision.”
