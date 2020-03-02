LA RUSSELL, Mo. — The La Russell Area Neighborhood Watch group will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. tonight at the La Russell Community Building, located at 575 S. Main St.
The group is open to residents in the rural areas of La Russell, Sarcoxie, Reeds, Stotts City, Wentworth and Avilla areas. Members of the group with sheriff departments in Jasper and Lawrence counties and the Sarcoxie Police Department to raise awareness of crime.
Details: Search "LaRussell Area Neighborhood Watch" on Facebook.
