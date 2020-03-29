Neighbors in Neosho offer assistance, connection for at-risk individuals with buddy system

NEOSHO, Mo. — Ashton Robinson couldn’t help but feel somewhat powerless during the coronavirus pandemic, but she wanted to try to find a way to make a difference in her community.
She recently started a neighborhood buddy system that pairs at-risk residents with volunteers who can pick up food and other essentials for neighbors most vulnerable during the COVID-19 outbreak. Those who are at the highest risk for severe illness from the coronavirus are older adults, pregnant women, people with underlying medical conditions, people with asthma and people with HIV, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Robinson said she understands the struggle and apprehension for people who are at risk because she battled cancer in her 20s. She’s been cancer-free since 2015.
“It’s been eye-opening for me personally because I’m a young adult,” said Robinson, who's in her early 30s. “When I was 28, I had Hodgkin's lymphoma and had to go through cancer treatment and the whole nine yards. You never think something like that would ever happen to you. It’s unthinkable. I got the all-clear, and since then, I really wanted to help people.”
Nearby resident Wanda Jackson, 95, was running out of food and didn’t know where to turn for assistance. Robinson visited her, asked if she could help with anything and left her contact information.
Robinson paired Jackson up with a volunteer who lived across the street. The buddies stay in touch with their partners at least once a week. She has more volunteers than she does partners and encourages anyone needing help with groceries, prescriptions or other supplies to reach out.
Jackson, who spoke to the Globe on Wednesday several feet away with her door cracked, said she thinks the effort is a wonderful idea. The interview was one of the only in-person social interactions she's had since the senior center closed two weeks ago.
Jackson said she’s erring on the side of caution.
“I haven’t been out, and you’re the closest I’ve been to anyone,” she said. “They say don’t be out with people, and I haven’t been out. Even if they open up the senior center in April, I think I’ll wait a little bit because people who get out, they may be exposed to it. If I really need anything, at least I have someone.”
Julie Murphy, a volunteer, is in search of a buddy and wants to help keep those most at risk as healthy as possible. Murphy said it’s great that people in the neighborhood are getting to know each other and that can she help out during a chaotic time.
“I don’t think neighborhoods reach out like they used to,” she said. “When I was a kid, we always knew our neighbors pretty well, but today, people just don’t do that much anymore. I have the free time to help other people out. It makes my life more meaningful to be able to help other people.”
Diane Patterson, 63, struggles with health issues such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and has been having to keep people away, even her five grandchildren. She currently has a once-a-week aide for assistance, but she’s limited to tasks that single day.
This is where having a neighborhood buddy comes in handy, she said.
“My buddy, Rose, only lives two houses from me,” Patterson said. “I haven’t had to use her yet because of my aide, but if I really need something like medicine or groceries, she’d be more than happy to go. I think it’s a super good idea and that they’re doing a good job.”
Volunteer Trenton Vaughn, 24, is new to the neighborhood and said he was motivated to join the effort to help out the community. Vaughn’s buddy lives right up the street from him, and he said it’s nice to know that his neighbors are looking out for one another.
“It’s definitely brought everyone a little bit closer together, and I would’ve never known my neighbor’s name,” he said. “It’s nice to know that even if I need something that I can ask him. It goes both ways.”
Vaughn’s buddy, Paul Maranville, 64, has lived in his Neosho neighborhood for two years. He said the neighborhood effort is a good way to form connections and gives him peace of mind knowing he has a resource nearby if he needs it.
“I thought it was a great plan, and I’m pretty healthy, but I thought, you never know what could happen,” he said. “I’m not really worried about it right now, but if it does get nasty, then it might not be a bad idea to have someone you can call on to help you out.”
Robinson said she hopes the neighborhood effort inspires others who wish to make a difference in their own communities.
