Joplin police Officer Grant Meador told state patrol investigators two days after he shot and killed David Ingle on Aug. 13 that the unarmed, mentally ill man appeared to be under the influence of flakka, a synthetic stimulant sometimes called "the zombie drug."
That is one of many details that emerged during Missouri State Highway Patrol and Joplin Police Department investigations into the shooting.
Reports from the two agencies also indicate that two of three civilian witnesses characterized the shooting as unjustified, and one had informed the first officer on the scene that Ingle had mental health issues.
The Globe sought and obtained the reports through open records requests.
Meador told Cpl. John Mason and Sgt. Travis Hitchcock in the Division of Drug and Crime Control of the Missouri State Highway Patrol that Ingle's appearance and mannerisms suggested the use of flakka. His stun gun should have had more of an effect on Ingle than it did, he told investigators.
Meador told them he knew people under the influence of flakka can exhibit "superhuman" strength and be "violent and scary." He told the investigators that in the preceding two months, a local hospital had reported seeing an increase in patients brought in under the influence of flakka.
Meador wrote in his own report of the incident that Ingle was screaming incoherently when Meador arrived on the scene to assist Officer Laken Rawlins. Meador wrote that he could see that Ingle, 31, was "muscular" as he got out of his car and approached.
"His muscles were flexed and his skin appeared to be very tight — to the point it appeared that it would tare (sic)," Meador wrote.
Rawlins had responded to a report of a man ranting and screaming and possibly high on drugs at the intersection of Kensington Road and Murphy Boulevard. When she first spotted Ingle at the location, he threw up his arms in a gesture of surrender and then dropped down to the pavement face-first with his head near a curb.
He lay spread out on his belly as Rawlins exited her vehicle, her stun gun in her hand. She spent several minutes trying to talk to him and de-escalate the situation, telling Ingle that he was "doing fine" and that "help was on the way" while she called for and awaited backup assistance.
Rawlins was still holding Ingle at stun gun point when Meador pulled up.
“Hey, I think he (Ingle) is going to be a mental,” Rawlins warned Meador.
As both officers approached Ingle, Rawlins ordered him to put his hands behind his back. A struggle ensued, during which Meador shot the two prongs of his stun gun into Ingle's shoulder and hip. Rawlins was struck in the arm with a prong from her own stun gun when Ingle rose up and swung an arm toward her waist, causing her to raise her left arm in self-defense. The dart from her stun gun struck that arm in her wrist.
Mason wrote in his summary of the state patrol's investigation that Meador told him he was "deathly afraid" that the man on whom his stun gun leads had so little effect might get to Rawlins and kill her. Ingle had a look of "murderous rage" in his eyes, Meador told the patrol's investigator. He was "much larger and stronger" than Rawlins and "wasn't acting human," Mason wrote of Meador's account of the incident.
Even after having been struck by the stun gun's prongs, Ingle managed to get to his feet and "violently charged" Rawlins, Meador wrote in his report.
"I cut Ingle off from being able to reach Officer Rawlins and Ingle focused his aggressive attack towards me," Meador wrote. "Ingle was coming at me so violently and so fast I was unable to give him any verbal warnings or commands. I was afraid that Ingle was going to kill me and Officer Rawlins at this time."
The state patrol's summary states that Meador consequently fired six rounds into the torso of Ingle at close range.
Cleared
Joplin police announced at a press conference Dec. 26 that the patrol's investigation officially cleared Meador and Rawlins of any wrongdoing in the shooting death of Ingle. Dashboard camera and body camera videos released at that time do not refute the officers' accounts of the incident, and both have since returned to duty.
The reports of the investigations obtained by the Globe reveal that Meador's suspicion that Ingle was on flakka prompted a patrol request for a second testing of body fluids after toxicology testing from an autopsy showed no evidence of the influence of drugs or alcohol on Ingle's behavior. The patrol asked an independent lab to run tests specifically for flakka and bath salts. Those tests also came back negative.
There is reason to believe that Ingle was simply suffering a schizophrenic episode. A state patrol report states that his father told investigators that Ingle might not have been taking the prescribed medication for his illness. The father indicated that his son had resisted taking his medication at times in the past. While the family acknowledged some use of alcohol on Ingle's part, they denied knowledge of any use of illegal drugs.
The father told the patrol that he'd spoken with Ingle on the phone the day before the shooting and he'd seemed "jovial" but had told his father that he was fighting some "demons in his head and needed prayer."
Rawlins told the patrol that Ingle was screaming things that made no sense when she made initial contact with him that night. He was shouting into the night that he knew the secrets of the war and the secrets of the universe and that someone was coming to get him and no one believes him. Rawlins, who had no prior contact with Ingle, told investigators that her first impression was that he was either under the influence of something, mentally ill or mad at someone.
Meador told investigators that he did not learn the identity of the man he shot until after the incident. Although he'd had prior contact with Ingle, he did not recognize him that night, he said. But he acknowledged a number of prior interactions with him that he characterized as "high-risk" or "violent" encounters, according to a patrol report.
The report reads: "Officer Meador has never had to get physical with (Ingle), other than possibly using a control hold to take (him) into custody. He doesn't recall ever having to draw his stun gun or service pistol during other encounters with (him). The encounters are typically related to (Ingle's) mental instability or possible substance abuse."
Meador also acknowledged having a prior conversation with a sergeant in the department regarding an incident during which Ingle fled from officers in a vehicle while intoxicated and crashed. They had discussed how Ingle's actions that night had put officers' lives at risk, and the department had placed alerts on his name in their database for both carrying a firearm and having "violent tendencies."
Neighbors
Ingle was causing a disturbance the night of the shooting outside his own residence, and one of three neighbors who witnessed the incident yelled to Rawlins before Meador arrived that Ingle was "sick" and suffering from mental health issues but was "harmless."
The neighbor told the patrol that he begged Rawlins not to harm Ingle and tried to provide her as much information as he could. He also called to David to stay down on the ground as the officer was commanding him to do. The neighbor indicated to the patrol that Rawlins must have heard him because she began using Ingle's first name in her own efforts to calm him down.
The patrol's reports further reveal that two of the three eyewitnesses, including the neighbor who tried to help, questioned whether Ingle actually charged the officers and told the patrol that they believe the shooting was not justified. The neighbor who tried to provide Rawlins with useful information about Ingle told the patrol that in his estimation the tone of the encounter changed when Meador arrived on the scene.
According to the report, he described Meador's approach as "aggressive." He said Meador was "barking orders," and he did not hear much, if any, communication between the two officers. He acknowledged that Ingle got to his feet and turned toward Meador. But he told the patrol he did not believe Ingle advanced toward the officers, although he acknowledged that his view of Ingle was blocked to some degree by Meador's body.
The patrol interviewed another neighbor who also reported that he does not believe Ingle advanced toward the officer.
"He has never known (Ingle) to be violent before," Mason, with the Highway Patrol, wrote in his synopsis of that interview.
The second neighbor told the patrol that he did not regard the shooting as justified.
Those neighbors' characterizations of Ingle contrast sharply with the officers' perceptions that night.
The second neighbor told the patrol that Ingle suffered schizophrenic episodes every three or four months, but the neighbors were used to it. When he'd get out of control, they'd call police. That neighbor had called police on Ingle a couple of times himself, with one of those calls resulting in a 96-hour mental health hold of Ingle about a year previously.
Both those neighbors described Ingle to the patrol as "odd" and "a loner" but "nonviolent" and generally "harmless."
A third neighbor who witnessed the shooting confirmed the officers' accounts. He said that after the male officer deployed his stun gun, Ingle began hitting his head on the curb of the street and then got up and started toward the officer, according to the patrol's report on an interview of the third witness.
Mason wrote: "At times he described (Ingle) as charging, running or walking towards the officer. They told him to stay down. As (Ingle) was advancing towards the officer, the officer fired his weapon. He estimated (Ingle) was approximately three feet from the officer."
Six shots
That night, Meador initially was taken to the police station while the state patrol was called in to begin its investigation of the incident. Mason had Meador brought back to the scene later the same night for a "walkthrough" of the shooting.
During the walkthrough, Meador described Ingle — listed on reports as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 185 pounds — as "a large guy with a muscular build" and told Mason that he thought he fired just three or four rounds at him.
The patrol found five shell casings and one spent round from his gun in the street at the scene of the shooting. An autopsy recovered just three bullet fragments from Ingle's body. A couple of weeks later, a resident of the block came upon a sixth shell casing in the street and turned it in to investigators. It also was determined to have been ejected from Meador's gun.
Mason obtained Meador's 9 mm Glock pistol the night of the shooting, along with the three magazines he had with him at the start of his shift. The pistol was loaded with a full magazine of 17 rounds, including one in the chamber, according to a patrol report. One of the other magazines also was fully loaded, but the third had just 11 rounds.
According to a patrol report, Meador explained to Mason in the interview two days later that he had reloaded his gun with a full magazine immediately after the shooting while still holding cover on Ingle. He further stated in the interview that he only recalled hearing one shot but could "subconsciously" remember pulling the trigger "three or four times."
Rawlins' account backed up that of Meador in virtually all respects, including his estimation of the peril that she and he were in with respect to a combative Ingle.
Mason's synopsis of her interview reads: "Officer Rawlins indicated she was glad that Officer Meador responded to the scene because she believed that (Ingle) would have brutally assaulted her."
She reportedly ran through for the patrol's investigators the use-of-force continuum that the officers had followed in dealing with Ingle.
The report reads: "The officers started by giving verbal commands, attempted to go hands on and then used a Taser. (Ingle) failed to comply with all of these options and she felt the last option was using (a) deadly force service pistol."
But Rawlins also revealed in the course of the interview that Meador initially approached the scene with his pistol drawn and only subsequently "transitioned to his Taser."
Rawlins report
"I saw David run towards Officer Meador as Officer Meador was giving him commands to stop. David continued to charge Officer Meador and I saw Officer Meador remove his handgun from his holster. Officer Meador fired his handgun at David several times. This did not stop David and he continued to advance on Officer Meador. Officer Meador continued to fire and David fell back onto his butt."
— Officer Laken Rawlins, from her written report on the officer-involved shooting of David Ingle
Commented
