MIAMI, Okla. — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College has launched an updated version of its mobile app.
Found in the Apple and Google Play stores, the new version provides improved performance on various platforms, introduces a fresh news feed and layout, revises the notifications module and offers information for the new school year.
The app gives students an interactive campus map, class cancellations, faculty and staff information and classmate communications. It also gives students a way to check their campus email, log in to the college’s online learning platform, request transcripts and connect to library services.
Additional functions and tools are expected to be rolled out in the coming months.
Details: 918-540-6253.
